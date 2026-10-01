Loki’s TVA Reverses Its Main Mission In Avengers Endgame Encore’s Post-Credit Scene

Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene confirmed the major overhaul of the Time Variance Authority's (TVA) main mission after the game-changing events of Loki Season 2. The MCU's Multiverse Saga introduced the TVA as a bureaucratic organization that functioned as a cross-timeline police force existing outside normal time and space. The TVA's core mission revolved around locking existence onto a single approved path: the Sacred Timeline. Under the directive of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), anything that created a branched timeline was treated as a threat, prompting TVA agents to prune that reality to keep the Sacred Timeline alive at the expense of every other alternate world.

Loki Season 1's cliffhanger ending of Sylvie killing He Who Remains set the MCU's Multiverse on an inevitable path of growing realities, and this game-changing consequence carried over into the show's sophomore run. Loki placed the burden on himself in Season 2, eventually destroying the Temporal Loom that was supposed to force those branches back into one strand and instead sacrificed himself to hold the Multiverse together as the God of Stories.

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Loki's actions directly impacted the TVA by completely changing how the organization operates. One of Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scenes, tied to Avengers: Doomsday, revealed exactly that as the remaining TVA staff led by Mobius, Casey, Orouborous, and the others stop deleting entire worlds and save them instead.

At the beginning of the post-credits scene, Miss Minutes, in a new introduction video, pointed out that the TVA's new job is "keeping universes tidy and safe," while reminding the inhabitants to "stay in their universe" to avoid messy collisions (aka incursions). This new brief revolves around watching the branches, hunting down dangerous Kang variants, and trying to keep colliding universes from wiping each other out.

While there are still some rogue TVA agents who were loyal to the previous purging mechanism of the old regime (such as Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox and his team in Deadpool and Wolverine), most of the good TVA agents who recognized Loki's sacrifice carried out this new mission, allowing free will to exist in the thriving Multiverse.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits TVA scene is the first (and quite elaborate) big-screen confirmation of that rewritten job. Deadpool and Wolverine only hinted at it. Instead of hunters arriving to prune a branch, Mobius and the control-room team monitor a vast number of worlds, preserving and protecting them to avoid these realities from being destroyed. The same institution that once existed to keep existence "clean" and "pure" by deletion is now reversing course (thanks to Loki's sacrifice).

Avengers: Doomsday Confirms the Harsh Truth About Loki's Sacrifice

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Loki Season 2's game-changing ending looked like victory, as it marked the first time his "glorious purpose" was solidified because he literally carried the weight of his sacrifice instead of claiming a throne he once desired for so long. However, Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene involving the TVA confirmed the harsh truth about Loki's sacrifice: it's only temporary and leaves him vulnerable, creating a single point of failure if a much more powerful force decides to rain down on his parade.

As a living loom, Loki openly presents himself in danger without any backup plan that viewers know of. The original TVA could still fail, but He Who Remains stays hidden. Following the events of Loki Season 2, there is no backup loom and no secret benefactor behind the scenes. There is only a God of Stories who can die and bring the Multiverse down with him.

The TVA post-credits scene is the first, solid on-screen proof that Loki's sacrifice is already failing to hold. The TVA agents witnessed various incursions in real time while other Earths decided to act on the problem by attacking the adjacent reality to save themselves. O.B.'s line that "the Multiverse is collapsing" conveys real-time terror and Loki's current state in Avengers: Doomsday. It signals the ominous arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While he didn't appear on-screen, it's clear that he is already attacking Loki and pushing him to the brink, which explains why the timelines are falling like flies.

Once Loki dies and the remaining active timelines are on the verge of destruction, the TVA is potentially next on Doctor Doom's kill list, possibly leading to the organization's tragic fall. Without the TVA and Loki, the Multiverse is prime for the taking, meaning Doom can rewrite it to what he sees fit.

There's a strong chance that the only opposition he needs to deal with are the remaining heroes of MCU Earth-616, the Fantastic Four of Earth-828, and the last of the X-Men, raising the stakes for Avengers: Doomsday even more because there is no more last resort if they lose.