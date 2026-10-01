Disney Announces Special 2026 WandaVision Release In Honor Of VisionQuest

Marvel Studios officially confirmed a special WandaVision release for 2026 ahead of VisionQuest's upcoming premiere on Disney+ on October 14. Disney+ has been the primary hub for Marvel Studios' small-screen projects since WandaVision launched the studio's streaming era in January 2021. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led series was the first MCU series on the platform and the start of a trilogy that includes Agatha All Along and the soon-to-release VisionQuest. Marvel Studios' exclusivity to Disney+ has been loosening in recent years.

In 2023, Echo was the first MCU series to premiere simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+, and this trend prompted Marvel Studios to release a series of projects on the same streamer. Secret Invasion made history as the first MCU Disney+ series to release the first three episodes on Hulu, available to stream for a limited window from July 21 to August 17, 2023. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was promoted on Hulu for a limited time in March 2026, while Wonder Man also arrived in that same timeframe.

Following the release of the final VisionQuest trailer, Marvel Studios and Disney confirmed that WandaVision is now available on Hulu for a limited time starting today, October 1. Disney has yet to officially confirm how long the show will stay on Hulu, but this is a significant boost for fans wanting to catch up before VisionQuest's two-episode premiere on October 14.

Marvel Studios

This special 2026 WandaVision release on Hulu is seen as a catch-up window and not a permanent shift. WandaVision remains on Disney+, and the Hulu drop is the practical lead-in, allowing viewers who mainly use Hulu to revisit or even explore the story in Westview for the first time before VisionQuest's premiere.

Marvel Studios and Disney's strategy to include Hulu is part of a massive promotional plan. Disney uses Hulu to attract subscribers and turn them into a fresh audience, which could also boost viewership for VisionQuest and bolster its numbers for a potential Season 2 renewal down the line.

Hulu isn't the only streaming hub where fans can catch WandaVision. Marvel Studios confirmed that Episode 1 of WandaVision is now available to watch for free on YouTube. This move benefits both WandaVision and VisionQuest, as the free half-hour offers casual viewers a chance to explore Wanda and Vision's story in Westview, with the hope that these fans will want to see the full narrative picture on Disney+.

Why WandaVision's Special 2026 Release Is More Important Than Fans Think

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest is not a blank slate, as it is the culmination of the WandaVision trilogy, making the Elizabeth Olsen-led series a necessary watch to better grasp the story. The series stars a rebuilt White Vision from the end of WandaVision, who begins his journey in VisionQuest, seeking meaning and purpose after inheriting the memories of the previous version of the android.

At first glance, WandaVision's special 2026 release looks like a nostalgia drop, but this is Marvel Studios' way of subtly nudging both casual and diehard MCU fans that there are concrete clues from the previous show that are needed to understand VisionQuest's narrative better.

Without seeing the finale and how Vision landed on that front, the new show can be seen as a story of a synthezoid on the run. With WandaVision as its anchor (with Agatha All Along coming in at an adjacent narrative guide), Vision's new quiet life, the missing virtue, and the bounty that drags him back out are considered unfinished business

This could also explain why there are already multiple references to the Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest's marketing, explicitly calling her a "dead witch" and Tommy as the "son of a witch." While fans still want to see Olsen reprise her Wanda Maximoff role in VisionQuest to better wrap up the trilogy, the show clearly doesn't need to depend on her, but marketing showed that Wanda is very much part of the promotional wave to give the show a boost because all of this is traced back to the Westview shenanigans.