DC Studios' Batman Spin-Off Movie Gets Officially Decanonized By Robin Actor

DC Studios is expanding its Batman lineup with the arrival of a key animated project, but its canon status has been revealed ahead of its release. While the wait for Batman: Brave and the Bold is still years away, DC Studios is set to scratch the itch of Batman fans by releasing Dynamic Duo, an animated spinoff that will reimagine the early days of Batman and retell the origin stories of the first two Robins: Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The film, which will premiere in theaters on September 22, 2028, will reimagine the pair of Robins as "young street rats" growing up together in Gotham before they eventually head down different narrative trajectories: Dick becomes Robin and aligns with Batman, while Jason Todd joins the Red Hood Gang.

Dynamic Duo's canon status has been the main topic of conversation among fans due to its ties to Batman. In an August 2025 report, DC's official website claimed that Dynamic Duo is part of James Gunn's DCU, meaning it falls under the rule that whoever is voicing these characters will also play the live-action versions. However, a latest update emerged online that seemingly decanonized Dynamic Duo's place in the DCU reboot.

Logan Kim, who is set to voice Jason Todd in Dynamic Duo, confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram comment that the upcoming DC Studios animated movie is not part of the DCU canon, definitively saying "No" to a post claiming it was.

This update is significant because it now positions Dynamic Duo as a standalone DC Elseworlds title, joining the likes of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' The Batman. This news also gives the team behind the theatrical animated project, including director Arthur Mintz and Swaybox Studios, the creative freedom to tell an isolated, stylized story without the burden of connecting to the wider DCU spearheaded by James Gunn.

Dynamic Duo has been making headlines recently outside of its canon status topic. Titans star Curran Walters, who played the last live-action iteration of Jason Todd, is not happy about Warner Bros. and DC Studios' decision to cast a different actor to play Todd, indicating that he wants to be in the running for the DCU's version of the character.

Joining Logan Kim in Dynamic Duo's voice cast is a stellar lineup that includes Mason Thames as Dick Grayson, Lee Pace as Red Hood One, Steve Buscemi as Red Hood Two, and Chris Pine as Batman.

Why Dynamic Duo’s Not Being Part of the DCU Is the Right Move

DC Comics

Logan Kim's latest confirmation that Dynamic Duo is not part of the DCU canon is actually good news for everyone involved. Keeping the theatrical animated movie completely separate from the main DCU continuity is the best decision, as it gives them creative freedom and avoids being handcuffed by strict continuity rules.

The decision makes sense, given that the DCU is still operating under the mystery surrounding Batman and his lore. Given that they are preserving the secrets behind Batman, it would be odd to see fully fleshed-out Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, as well as the Red Hood Gang, operating in Gotham without addressing the larger DCU, like David Corenswet's Superman and Man of Tomorrow's expected worldwide aftermath of Brainiac's invasion.

The creative shift is already apparent in Dynamic Duo's core premise. In traditional DC Comics lore, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd were on completely different paths since Todd served as Grayson's replacement after leaving Batman. The movie completely rewrote this by making both of them childhood best friends who grew up together, and having Jason join the Red Hood Gang before or during his youth, rather than after his resurrection, is also a massive narrative departure.

Many fans are already experiencing fatigue from keeping up with interconnected cinematic universes. Dynamic Duo's shift to a standalone story is a more fan-friendly approach, allowing fans to enjoy a great movie without doing any homework. All in all, this decision allows the animated movie to be a distinct DCU masterpiece that can redefine the Robin mythology on its own terms.