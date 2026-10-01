James Gunn Breaks Silence On DCU’s Next Flash Casting After Ezra Miller

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a brand-new update about the DCU's Flash casting after Ezra Miller's portrayal of the DC hero in the DCEU. Gunn's DCU reboot has yet to officially introduce its version of the Scarlet Speedster, but 2025's Creature Commandos already confirmed that the Flash exists in this universe. Gunn has been open about the timing of Flash's debut in the DCU, admitting in a July 2025 Threads post that the speedster and Aquaman will not appear in the "next two years." Despite that, the DCU is already setting the stage for Barry Allen's eventual arrival in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, thanks to the confirmed introduction of Jimmy Tatro's Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios' People vs. Gorilla Grodd series on HBO Max.

Ahead of Man of Tomorrow, Atlanta DC Fans claimed that Matthew Lillard will have a biracial family and share scenes with some of the Daily Planet crew, including Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, and Perry White, in the upcoming DCU sequel (set to premiere on July 9, 2027). This rumor led fans to speculate that the Scream alum is playing Barry Allen, as Iris West has recently been portrayed as a person of color in adaptations, most notably in the Arrowverse and in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie in 2023. However, this isn't the case.

In a recent Threads post, a fan asked James Gunn directly to confirm whether Matthew Lillard is playing the DCU's Barry Allen in Man of Tomorrow. The DC Studios responded with a firm "No," completely debunking speculation that Lillard is the next Flash after Ezra Miller.

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While details about Lillard's mystery character in Man of Tomorrow are still being kept under wraps, Barry Allen is officially not on the list of roles the veteran actor is playing in the Superman sequel.

Lillard's casting in the DCU sequel is noteworthy, as it reunites him with James Gunn, who wrote the live-action Scooby-Doo movies in which the actor played Shaggy. Coming off from his stint in Daredevil: Born Again, where he portrayed Mr. Charles, Lillard is also the 8th Marvel actor to join the DCU.

Every Major DCU Character Matthew Lillard Could Be Playing in Man of Tomorrow

Ted Kord

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One of the most prevalent theories in Man of Tomorrow is that Matthew Lillard could be playing Ted Kord, the original Blue Beetle. 2023's Blue Beetle revealed that the original Blue Beetle was alive in the movie's mid-credits scene, but he has yet to be seen on-screen. That same movie also revealed that Jenny Kord is biracial, which would align with recent rumors about Lillard's character.

The actor is at the right age to play a veteran inventor-hero who could mentor Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes or appear alongside other legacy characters in Man of Tomorrow. If he is playing Ted Kord, it's possible that his first order of business is to go to the Daily Planet because he knows that they are well-versed with the threat due to Lois Lane's closeness with Superman, and their coverage of Brainiac could help him narrow down details about the threat.

The reported scenes with Perry White, Jimmy Olsen, and Cat Grant could simply be Ted gathering that information or reconnecting with a city he once protected (before Superman).

Jack Ryder

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In DC Comics, Jack Ryder is a Gotham television reporter who became the manic, yellow-skinned villain-hero The Creeper after he took an experimental serum. Some claimed that this character seems like a perfect fit for Matthew Lillard, given his recent list of villainous roles. Having him play Jack Ryder could also serve as a setup for Batman: Brave and Bold, which is perfect due to the crossover elements of Man of Tomorrow.

A journalist hanging around the Daily Planet newsroom would also fit the recent rumor about Lillard's character sharing scenes with Jimmy Olsen and Perry White. Ryder could appear in Metropolis as a journalist, covering Brainiac's invasion and trading notes with the Planet staff.

Emil Hamilton

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In DC lore, Emil Hamilton is a STAR Labs scientist and longtime Superman ally who has appeared in several comic and animated versions. Matthew Lillard could be playing Hamilton in Man of Tomorrow, and this casting makes sense because the first look James Gunn posted on Instagram in May 2026 resembles what Emil looked like in previous iterations.

A civilian scientist with a family fits the leak better than a costumed hero. The reported biracial household and two children would simply be Hamilton's personal life, and scenes with the Daily Planet staff would follow naturally from a Metropolis researcher who works with them on Superman-related stories.

The staff could be consulting Hamilton with details about Brainiac or the other way around. If Lillard is Hamilton, the role would keep him close to the Brainiac plot without requiring a secret identity and would also put him instantly in Superman's orbit.