Avengers: Doomsday’s Mobius Scene Seemingly Changes His Loki Season 2 Ending

Avengers: Doomsday is apparently switching up how Loki Season 2 left things for Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the greater MCU. It's no surprise that the events of Disney+'s Loki will have a major impact on Doomsday, especially since Loki (Tom Hiddleston) himself has been confirmed to return for his fourth Avengers film since the very beginning. And after the TVA made the jump to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, the overseers of the multiverse are a natural fit to stay in theaters. Now, with Avengers: Endgame Encore in theaters, fans just learned more about what happened to Mobius, and it's a bit of a head-scratcher.

Mobius is officially back for Avengers: Doomsday, and it looks like his "let time pass" era from the Loki Season 2 finale is over. The agent shows up again in a 90-second post-credits scene that plays in premium-format screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore, and he's right back to work at the TVA.

The scene seems to take place after Loki became the God of Stories, and his old coworkers clearly haven't forgotten him. The timelines are now laid out like a giant tree, and a picture of Loki hangs on the wall with the title "Employee of All Time."

Mobius then walks into the control room for what looks like just another shift. That's when Casey (Eugene Cordero) flags a pair of Earths from different universes that are about to collide.

The two worlds aren't just on a collision course, either, as they start firing missiles at each other. One of them is Earth-10005, the Fox X-Men universe. The other, Earth-1127, is a total mystery.

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From there, O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) realizes the problem is way bigger than two Earths. The entire multiverse is collapsing, and thousands of universes are now at risk of being destroyed. It's chaotic and immediately sets the stakes for what's coming on December 18.

Before this, none of these TVA characters had been confirmed for Doomsday, and none had been seen since Loki Season 2 wrapped up in 2023. Well, aside from Ralph (James Dryden), who first appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine.

That said, Mobius' return shouldn't come as a huge shock to dedicated fans, as It was reported back in February that Wilson was joining the movie.

Still, it's surprising when considering where Loki last left him.

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In the Season 2 finale, Loki took his place at the End of Time to hold the multiverse together, and Mobius decided to walk away from the TVA.

Right before a big TVA meeting, he told Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) he had to "go see what exactly it is we've been... protecting for all this time." B-15 left the door open, telling him that "if you ever want a seat in there, it's yours." Clearly, Mobius eventually goes back through that door.

Back in Season 2, Mobius headed to Ohio to check in on his Variant, Don (also played by Wilson), a jet ski salesman raising two young sons. Remember, TVA agents are Variants who were plucked from their timelines and had their memories wiped. Standing down the street from Don's house, Mobius watched him play with his kids but didn't dare inch any closer.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) soon joined him, and the two agreed it was weird not having Loki around. When Sylvie decided to head out with no real destination in mind, Mobius told her he was staying put: "I might just wait here for a little bit. Let time pass." It was a bittersweet send-off... but it only lasted three (real-life) years.

That's what makes the Encore scene such an odd character change. It doesn't look like the multiverse falling apart is what dragged Mobius back to the TVA. He's already there, clocking in for what seems like a regular workday with O.B.

Loki Season 2 framed his exit as Mobius finally choosing a life beyond the job, even if it was one he could only see from a distance. Doomsday seemingly retcons it by putting him right back at his old post, doing his usual agent thing, as if the retirement never happened.

It's not a direct parallel to Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) Endgame send-off, but there is some shared DNA there, now both back for Doomsday.

In fairness, he did only say he'd wait "a little bit," and how long that truly lasts at an agency that exists outside of time is anyone's guess. We'll have to see whether Doomsday explains what pulled Mobius back in, or if his Loki ending just goes unexplained and fans must infer.

The TVA's Role in Avengers: Doomsday

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Mobius isn't the only part of the TVA getting a Doomsday evolution. The agency looks set to be back in full force for the movie, even rocking a new logo.

That said, the agency stopped pruning timelines at the end of Loki Season 2, accepting the multiverse's endless branches and settling into more of a watchdog role. With Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) coming and imminent incursions, all bets are off.

Instead, the TVA is set to be back in full force for Doomsday, and its next move following that extra Encore scene could have a major impact on what happens during the upcoming crossover.

Loki will, without a doubt, be at the center of whatever happens at the TVA. As the God of Stories, he's still holding all of reality together, and he can potentially appear anywhere he's needed.

He's already making house calls in Encore, showing up at the door of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in his TVA uniform. Of course, that kind of power also makes Loki a prime target for Doom.

Rumor has it the TVA itself could be under attack at some point during Doomsday, and if he goes down, the timelines he's holding together could go with him, potentially even taken over by Doctor Doom himself.