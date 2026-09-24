Loki’s TVA Redesigns Its Official Logo For Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday now has a new logo as part of a redesign for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from the Loki Disney+ series. While Tom Hiddleston is set to return as the God of Mischief in Doomsday, the TVA is expected to be an important part of the broader narrative for the MCU's fifth Avengers movie as well. Now, the organization will be back in full force as the multiverse starts to fall apart, while the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more do everything in their power to keep this from happening.

Avengers Endgame: Encore, set to be released in theaters on September 25, includes multiple new post-credits scenes setting the stage for what is coming in Avengers: Doomsday. One features an extended look into the Time Variance Authority, bringing back Owen Wilson's Mobius from Loki and multiple other TVA-based characters from across the MCU. This time around, the TVA has rebranded with an all-new symbol for the organization. This new logo has a purple color scheme, with the logo showing up over a black background.

When the TVA was last seen in Loki Season 2, it was using an orange background with black text for its official logo. With a sword and hourglass design in the middle, the organization's full name is written out at the top, and the slogan, "For All Time. Always." is shown on the bottom.

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The most commonly-seen TVA logo shows the main three letters in two shades of orange, as the organization was developed visually with inspirations from projects like Mad Men and Blade Runner.

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These visuals were prominent across both seasons of Loki on Disney+, as the logos showed up immediately when Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief was taken into custody in the first episode of Season 1 in 2021.

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While the design on the letters was more often than not identical, multiple unique color schemes are featured in the different logos seen across the TVA's massive facility.

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A much bigger version of the logo was built into the floor of the TVA's halls, adding to the classier feeling of the establishment.

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Doomsday may be using a new logo for the TVA to help emphasize the abbreviation for casual viewers, who may not be as familiar with the material Marvel delivered in its Loki show on Disney+. However, the "TVA" term is what the organization is best known as, with the "Time Variance Authority" name being the only one on the old logo.

The Time Variance Authority's Role in Avengers: Doomsday

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Thus far, the Time Variance Authority has only been utilized in one MCU movie, 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine (along with the post-credits scene from 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania). Now, the organization will be back in full force for Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the entire multiverse in danger of falling apart due to Doctor Doom's actions.

Along with the TVA-centric post-credits scene from the Endgame re-release, another scene picked up immediately after Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's reunion in the 1940s at the end of the original Endgame. They hear a knock at the door, as Loki arrives and offers to help them (likely tied back to Doom's impending rampage against all realities).

Loki is also still notably holding together all of reality as the God of Stories, meaning he can potentially project himself anywhere he needs to in order to help protect the heroes of the multiverse. This could mean big things for Hiddleston in his fourth Avengers movie, as he is likely to be a major target for Doom.