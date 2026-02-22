Avengers Doomsday Adds Its 5th MCU Disney+ Character (Report)

Marvel’s next 5th Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, is pulling from every corner of the MCU, and the Disney+ shows are proving to be a major talent pool. Following a couple of confirmed Doomsday characters who originated from the streaming service, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Owen Wilson’s Mobius is also joining Avengers: Doomsday.

Owen Wilson’s TVA agent debuted in Loki’s Season 1 premiere on June 9, 2021. The character brought Wilson’s signature charm to the time-bending agency, serving as both Loki’s handler and eventual ally. His partnership with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief became one of the show’s emotional anchors across two seasons.

Loki Season 2 concluded with Mobius leaving the Time Variance Authority and watching his variant Don from a distance live the life that he couldn’t live. When Sylvie asks where he will go, he responds, saying, "I might just wait here for a bit. Let time pass." The ending suggested his story was far from over; Mobius just needs a new purpose, and Doomsday could provide that.

The TVA’s role in Avengers: Doomsday makes perfect sense given the multiverse-spanning threat. With Tom Hiddleston’s Loki confirmed for the film, Mobius’s presence creates a natural connection to the cosmic bureaucracy that oversees all of reality.

Recent reports suggest Loki himself could be a primary target for Doctor Doom’s plans. The God of Stories now sits at the center of the multiverse, holding together the countless branching timelines. That kind of power would prove irresistible to a villain like Doom.

If Doom seeks to control the multiverse, he would need to reach Loki first. The God of Mischief’s unique position, literally weaving reality together at the end of time, makes him both the ultimate prize and the threat. Mobius returning from retirement could be that Loki faces danger too great to handle alone.

The bond between Mobius and Loki developed across two seasons of their Disney+ series. Mobius saw potential in Loki when everyone else saw only a villain. He pushed Loki toward becoming the hero Tom Hiddleston recently teased, someone who could repair his relationship with Thor and step into his true heroic potential. If Loki’s in danger, Mobius would definitely come running.

Other Disney+ Characters Set To Feature in Avengers: Doomsday

While Mobius joins the fray, two other Disney+ characters received official confirmation during Marvel’s cast announcement livestream in March 2025, with two more heavily rumored to appear.

Danny Ramirez's Falcon is one of the Disney+ icons confirmed to appear. He first featured as Air Force Lieutenant Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The character quickly became Sam Wilson’s protégé, earning both the Falcon mantle and wingsuit by the series’ end.

Captain America: Brave New World, which opened in theaters in February 2025, marked Torres’s first theatrical appearance. The film showcased his evolution from eager lieutenant to confident hero, cementing his role as the new Falcon. His dynamic with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America mirrors the Steve Rogers-Sam Wilson relationship, a mentor passing the torch to someone who proves worthy of carrying it.

Torres’s confirmed Doomsday appearance comes with added significance. He’s Marvel’s first Latino Avenger, a milestone the studio actively promoted. During recent interviews, Ramirez described the overwhelming response from fans who finally see themselves represented in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Another Disney+ character joining the fight in Doomsday is John Walker. Wyatt Russell’s controversial US Agent made his debut in the same The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that introduced Torres. The character’s arc defined that series, showing what happens when someone desperately tries to fill Steve Rogers’s boots but lacks the moral compass to do it properly.

Walker’s journey from government-appointed Captain America to disgraced soldier to redeemed hero as US Agent gave Russell an incredible range to explore. The character murdered a Flag Smasher in public with Cap’s shield, got stripped of the title, then found a new purpose working outside traditional heroism’s boundaries.

Thunderbolts*, which hit theaters in May 2025, continued Walker’s evolution.

The film positioned him as a founding member of the New Avengers. Russell’s performance balanced Walker’s insecurity with genuine heroism, making him a standout in an ensemble cast.

Now confirmed for Doomsday, Walker’s story continues its upward trajectory. Intriguingly, Russell teased (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Walker will be "completely different again" from his Thunderbolts* incarnation.

"The John Walker I played in Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2020 is completely different version than the guy in Thunderbolts, and I think will be completely different again in Avengers: Doomsday,"

Kate Bishop could be a possible addition to Doomsday, although her presence has only been rumoured. Hailee Steinfeld introduced Kate Bishop in Hawkeye’s November 2021 premiere on Disney+. The young archer immediately won fans over with her enthusiasm, skill, and hero worship of Clint Barton. The series established her as Hawkeye’s successor while developing a genuine mentor-student relationship between Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.

Kate’s brief appearance at the end of The Marvels, where Kamala Khan recruited her to form a team, set up obvious future plans. That post-credits scene functioned as the MCU’s Young Avengers/Champions tease, with Kate positioned as a co-leader alongside Ms. Marvel.

Steinfeld hasn’t been officially confirmed for Doomsday, and she’s been understandably coy about her MCU future. Still, her absence from March 2025’s cast announcement doesn’t mean much; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explicitly stated they hadn’t revealed the complete Doomsday roster.

Industry scooper Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus said, "Kate Bishop is going to be one of the main heavy hitters of the next saga as a leader of the Young Avengers," when asked about Young Avengers appearing in Doomsday, suggesting the actress has a bigger role to play in the grand schemes of things.

The math adds up. With Kate positioned as a Young Avengers leader and Doomsday bringing together heroes from across the multiverse to face an existential threat, involving her would be a no-brainer.

If Kate is to feature in Doomsday, it's a no-brainer that her co-leader, Ms. Marvel, will be by her side. Iman Vellani burst onto screens as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. The series introduced Marvel’s first Muslim superhero as its lead, showcasing Pakistani-American culture while telling a deeply personal coming-of-age story. Vellani’s infectious enthusiasm for the MCU translated into a star-making performance that won over even skeptical fans.

Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala as a mutant in its finale, connecting her to the X-Men corner of Marvel’s universe. That revelation gained significance in The Marvels, which trapped Monica Rambeau in a universe where the X-Men exist. This gives Kamala's rumoured appearance in Doomsday legs as the iconic mutants will be a key part of the film.