14 Years Later, The Avengers’ First-Ever Villain Will Now Be Their Biggest Savior in Doomsday

The path to heroism in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is often paved with sacrifice, but no transformation carries the dramatic weight and profound irony of Loki’s. Nearly 14 years after the God of Mischief served as the primary antagonist of The Avengers and triggered the Battle of New York, the very event that brought Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together, Loki is set to become their ultimate protector.

Tom Hiddleston’s return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday confirms that the character who once sought to rule the planet now holds the fate of all existence in his hands. He is the necessary counterpoint to the Multiverse Saga's primary threat, Doctor Doom.

Loki’s narrative arc reached its climax in the finale of Loki Season 2. Facing the imminent collapse of countless timelines, Loki made the ultimate sacrifice. He destroyed the Time Variance Authority’s (TVA) Temporal Loom and, rather than letting the Multiverse unravel, he assumed its burden.

Loki now sits alone at the End of Time, a living embodiment of Yggdrasil, the Norse World Tree. He holds the infinite branches of the Multiverse together, existing as the God of Stories. This transformation solidified his place as the most important figure in the cosmos. His purpose is no longer mischief or glory but the eternal preservation of all reality.

How Important Will Loki Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Television

The rumors surrounding Avengers: Doomsday place Doctor Doom at the center of the conflict. Doom, seeing the destructive incursions sweeping the Multiverse, views himself as the hero destined to stabilize reality by any means necessary.

For Doom to reshape or control the flow of time and space, he must first address the entity currently maintaining it, Loki. This sets up a terrifying power struggle. If Doctor Doom's plans involve seizing control of the Multiverse, the God of Stories is inevitably his greatest target. The film is less about the Avengers stopping a city threat and more about a desperate struggle to protect Loki, the anchor of everything that is.

The tensions are impossibly high. Loki, the original catalyst for the Avengers’ formation, is now the prize in the war for the Multiverse. His sacrifice in the Loki series cemented his redemption, and his return is set to solidify him as the Multiverse Saga’s chief savior even further.

Loki is even more significant when parallels are drawn between him and key comic book characters from the Secret Wars story arc, which serves as the inspiration for the two-part Multiverse Saga finale. In the original 2015 Secret Wars comic event, Doctor Doom achieved his godly status by stealing the power of the Beyonders, a mysterious, all-powerful cosmic race.

Since the Beyonders have not been introduced in the MCU, Loki's role as the all-powerful cosmic keeper of reality is perfectly suited to replace them. Doom aims to forcibly seize control of all creation and fuse it into his own tyrannical realm, Battleworld, with him ruling as God Emperor Doom. To achieve this, he needs all the power he can get his hands on, which makes Loki an automatic target.

Loki Might Have His Own Team in Doomsday

Marvel Television

While Loki’s current position seems isolated, reports suggest he will take a more active role than simply remaining chained to his temporal throne. According to insider Alex Perez via The Cosmic Circus, Avengers: Doomsday will feature several distinct factional groups, including Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and, importantly, Team Loki.

This report suggests that the God of Stories will not face the threat of Doctor Doom passively. His wisdom, honed over centuries of watching the timelines, would preclude such a static defense. He is, after all, still the master strategist. Whether this Team Loki consists of familiar allies from the TVA (such as Mobius M. Mobius or Hunter B-15), multiversal variants he deems trustworthy (like Sylvie), or powerful heroes assembled to protect his sacred function remains unclear.

The strategic formation of this team is a sign of a proactive mission. Even from his throne, Loki possesses the unique ability to observe all branches of reality simultaneously, allowing him to anticipate Doctor Doom's moves across the Multiverse. This will be a useful tool for Team Loki in their quest to stop the Latverian dictator from achieving his goal.

Loki's Importance Might Be His Downfall

Marvel Television

Despite his transformation into the God of Stories, Loki's immense power makes him vulnerable. His new role as the living foundation of the Multiverse means he functions as the ultimate MacGuffin in Avengers: Doomsday, the one element both the heroes and Doctor Doom are racing to possess or control.

Because Loki is actively holding all the timelines together, he is the singular, most valuable asset required for any villain to execute a successful takeover of reality. Doom, whose master plan is likely to involve the super-powered infant Franklin Richards to gain a level of cosmic power, needs the stability or instability only Loki can provide to reshape the Multiverse into his new Battleworld.

This places Loki in an incredibly precarious position. This vital role makes him one of the least likely heroes to survive the events of Doomsday. If Doctor Doom is to be victorious heading into Secret Wars, he must first defeat Loki and force the God of Stories to either relinquish control of the Multiverse or, tragically, die attempting to protect. This will be a repetition of the sacrificial themes from Loki Season 2 on a much larger scale.