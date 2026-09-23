Avengers Endgame: Encore Just Canonized 4 New Marvel Universes

Several new Marvel universes are officially part of the MCU thanks to Avengers: Doomsday-related footage included in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Releasing worldwide on September 25, Endgame: Encore promises to provide crucial connections to this December's Doomsday by including several minutes of new footage. The additional material will reportedly lay the groundwork for what's to come in the winter crossover epic, including the foundation for one of the film's central conflicts surrounding Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

One of the additional scenes included in Avengers Endgame: Encore features the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from Disney+'s Loki discovering that thousands of incursions are occurring across the multiverse. As Mobius (Owen Wilson), O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and other TVA workers attempt to make sense of the crisis, various universes are mentioned or shown on monitors in the background as either being affected by incursions or having already been destroyed. These universes are primarily wholly new to the MCU, with one being a legacy reality filled with beloved Marvel characters. While these universes are either on the brink of destruction or have already been wiped out, the scene nevertheless makes them canon within the MCU.

All the New Marvel Universes Addressed in Endgame: Encore

Earth-10005 - Fox X-Men Prequel/Deadpool Universe

20th Century Studios

Status: Colliding with Earth-1127

Fox's X-Men franchise became one of Marvel's longest-running cinematic universes, beginning with 2000's X-Men and expanding into nearly 15 films. The franchise's continuity was reworked by 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, which created a new timeline explored in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool films also operated within this Fox universe, whose characters were directly into the MCU through 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Fox X-Men/Deadpool reality, designated Earth-10005, is mentioned in Endgame: Encore as colliding with another universe and sending missiles at that other universe. Given that Deadpool & Wolverine already established the universe canon status within the MCU, the designation instead suggests that Earth-10005 may be on the verge of destruction either before or during the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

It is also unclear how this reality relates to the universe housing the X-Men legacy characters appearing in Doomsday, including James Marsden's Cyclops and Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. Earth-10005 could be that universe, with its impending annihilation potentially a major part of Doomsday.

Earth-1127 - Unknown Universe With Potential Comic Connection

Marvel Television

Status: Colliding with Earth-10005

Unlike the other realities identified in Endgame: Encore, Earth-1127 does not correspond to an established legacy Marvel universe. It is, however, easy to confuse it with Earth-11127 from Marvel Comics. That reality, sometimes referred to as Other Earth, was introduced in Fantastic Four #273, when the First Family traveled to a parallel world inhabited by descendants of Nathaniel Richards.

Earth-1127 also should not be misplaced with Marvel Studios' current Fantastic Four universe, designated Earth-828 (which may be a pivotal location in Doomsday). That makes the mention of Earth-1127 in Endgame: Encore even more intriguing, as it is said to be colliding with Earth-10005 as well as sending missiles.

The back-and-forth missiles, as mentioned by the TVA employees, may be a way of the universes trying to take the other out before a proper incursion occurs. Marvel Studios may have created an entirely new reality for Doomsday or could be keeping its identity hidden until the film arrives. For now, Earth-1127 is one of the biggest mysteries introduced in Avengers Endgame: Encore.

Earth-7355 & Earth-0558 - Unknown Universes With No Marvel Connections

Statuses: Destroyed

Not every universe in Endgame: Encore is connected to a familiar Marvel property. Earth-7355 and Earth-0558 are both mentioned as being "destroyed" without any documented characters, franchises, or other details attached to them them. Unlike Earth-10005, neither designation corresponds (or nearly corresponds in the case of Earth-1127) to a legacy Marvel universe, leaving their identities unknown.

Their inclusion still illustrates how expansive the multiversal crisis in Avengers: Doomsday could be. Marvel Studios doesn't seem to be limiting the incursions to realities audiences already know; unexplored universes are also dying. Whether Earth-7355 and Earth-0558 become relevant to Doomsday or simply exist as background casualties of the incursions remains to be seen, but their presence suggests there are far more realities at stake than just the familiar ones.

Why Is Marvel Destroying a Legacy Universe?

The Direct

It may seem strange for Marvel Studios to finally canonize a legacy universe, such as the Fox X-Men one, only to swiftly destroy it. That may be the point, though. By establishing that these worlds exist, Marvel can acknowledge decades of unrelated MCU history without bringing it into the franchise's post-Multiverse Saga future.

The incursion plot point also provides a convenient, quick way to bring closure to these realities while raising the stakes for Avengers: Doomsday. If entire universes are being wiped out, then the threat facing the MCU's heroes feels considerably bigger than just another villain.

Saying goodbye to legacy universes emphasizes that the multiverse has a finite lifespan as well. Rather than being able to visit these alternate realities, Doomsday may demonstrate that they can be permanently lost and wipe Marvel's slate clean. This would allow Marvel Studios to preserve the legacy of its older movies, even if the universes themselves no longer exist.