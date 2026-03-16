Avengers: Doomsday Is Missing 4 Crucial Marvel Legacy Characters

Marvel Studios earned so much goodwill over the years that there isn't a single stone it can't turn over in the character department. Jennifer Garner showed up in Deadpool & Wolverine as Elektra, reprising her role from the much-maligned 2005 movie, and there was plenty of positive buzz. But the Meric With a Mouth isn't the only character that can conjure up a few cameos.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to push the MCU's heroes to their limits. Doctor Doom is standing in their way this time, and with him possessing such great power, it's going to take the entire might of the multiverse to stop him. The situation is so dire, in fact, that Fox's original X-Men are returning to the fold.

Getting Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and the rest of the gang back together isn't that big of a shock, since their standout Marvel movies are considered some of the best of the pre-MCU era. However, most of the legacy heroes returning for Doomsday have had their time in the sun. The same can't be said about the characters on this list.

Marvel Legacy Characters That Will Enhance Avengers: Doomsday's Story

New Goblin

Sony Pictures

Whether Marvel wants to admit it or not, all signs are pointing to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man suiting up in Doomsday. He may not be around for long, but he doesn't need to be because he can make a big impact with little screen time, as Spider-Man: No Way Home proved. But having him around at all presents Marvel Studios with a unique opportunity: reuniting the original Peter Parker with a long-lost friend.

Harry Osborn, Peter's best friend, broke bad in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy after misunderstanding the circumstances surrounding his father's death. Once everything got cleared up, he used his goblin gear to help Spider-Man take down Venom, which cost him his life. The multiverse has a way of setting things right, though, and Peter should get the chance to fight alongside Harry one final time.

Silver Surfer

20th Century Studios

Of course, the Fantastic Four is one of Doomsday's major teams. And the fight against Doom isn't just about saving the multiverse for Reed Richards and co.; it's about saving their family. The villain wants Franklin Richards for some purpose, and it's not going to be a good one. Fortunately, Marvel's First Family has a cosmic ally it can rely on.

Shalla-Bal, aka the Silver Surfer, helped save the Earth from annihilation in The Fantastic Four: First Steps by forcing her former boss, Galactus, through a portal. While her current whereabouts are unknown, another herald, Norrin Radd, who was confirmed to survive the events of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, could offer a helping hand and ensure that Doomsday has two board-riding beings in fighting shape.

Jean Grey

20th Century Studios

Doomsday has no shortage of mutants. But leaving Famke Janssen's Jean Grey on the sidelines is a peculiar choice because her beloved, James Marsden's Cyclops, is heading into battle. Sure, the MCU could kill off the wielder of the Phoenix Force again, but it has more than one reason to give her the time of day in the team-up movie.

The latest reports involving Spider-Man: Brand New Day claim that Sadie Sink will be playing a new version of Jean, setting the stage for the MCU's eventual X-Men reboot. There's no better way to remind the world how important the telepath is than by having her show up in two movies and wreak havoc.

Bullseye

Netflix

Bullseye is about as far from a hero as any character in Marvel. He's deranged, stopping at nothing to get his target once he sets his sights on them. However, Mystique isn't going to win any awards for being nice, either, and she's still going to do her part in Doomsday.

What makes Wilson Bethel's character a good fit for Doomsday is that he would help up the movie's stakes. If a villain from the TV corner of the universe is willing to stand up to Doom and his forces, then there isn't anyone in the entire multiverse with an excuse. It also doesn't hurt his case that Punisher is making the leap to the big screen in Brand New Day.