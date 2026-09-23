Daredevil: Born Again Is Ending, But Marvel Can’t Lose These 5 Characters

Big changes are coming to Marvel Television's Disney+ slate. After Wonder Man secured a Season 2 renewal, the powers that be pulled the rug out from under Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and everyone else associated with the show by canceling it. And Daredevil: Born Again is getting a visit from the Grim Reaper next, as it's come to light that the show's third season will be its last.

Daredevil is no stranger to the chopping block. Back when the character was under Netflix's umbrella, his series got the axe after its critically acclaimed third season, joining the rest of the members of The Defenders Saga on the unemployment line. At least Charlie Cox didn't have to wait too long to get back on the red horse, as he got the call for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Other members of the Daredevil cast weren't so lucky. It took until Daredevil: Born Again got the green light for many of them to return. And even then, only a select few had the red carpet rolled out for them. Marvel Studios can't afford to go down that road again. In fact, there are a handful of characters that are crucial to the MCU's future and can't be tossed aside after the credits roll on Born Again's final episode.

Daredevil: Born Again Characters Marvel Studios Must Keep Around

Kingpin

Marvel Television

At first, it may be hard to see the appeal of keeping Wilson Fisk around. He's made life difficult for Matt Murdock in every season of both of the hero's shows. Even after leaving New York City behind in Born Again's sophomore outing, he's set to return and likely stir up more trouble in the next season.

Obviously, Kingpin has been in the spotlight more than most. But he still has unfinished business in the MCU. In the comics, he serves as an adversary not just for Daredevil but for Spider-Man as well. With the Wall-Crawler becoming New York's favorite son in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he must cross paths with the former mayor before it's all said and done.

Elektra

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Elektra has yet to return to the small screen officially. In her final scene in The Defenders, she seemingly lost her life when a building exploded. Since her body was never shown, though, Marvel Studios has the option to bring her back, and it's taking it. Elodie Yung was spotted in costume on the set of Born Again Season 3, having a heated conversation with the titular character.

Daredevil and his former flame have plenty to discuss when they reunite for the first time in nearly a decade. But Elektra has far more potential than just being a side character in Matt's story. Jennifer Garner's cameo as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine got enough positive buzz that Marvel Studios could consider doing a solo movie with Yung at the helm, which would ensure that the much-maligned Fox film becomes an even more distant memory.

Bullseye

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Outside of Kingpin, Daredevil's standout villain was Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. So, when it was announced that Wilson Bethel would reprise his role for Born Again, the fanbase celebrated. The party kept going when the show actually aired, as Bullseye became more unhinged than ever before and even underwent a redemption arc.

At the end of Born Again Season 2, Bullseye was traveling with the mysterious Mr. Charles to parts unknown as a member of the government agent's secret metahuman team. While Charles never referred to his group as the Thunderbolts, it sure felt like that was what he was going for. Bullseye's story will continue in Season 3, but it deserves to move to the big screen, where it can take the character to new heights.

Jessica Jones

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Another character who has benefited from finding a second wind is Jessica Jones. After losing her solo show on Netflix, she returned in Born Again Season 2 with an axe to grind against Charles and Fisk. She helped Daredevil get the mayor out of office and kicked around her fair share of good; all around, it was a great showing from her.

Like Bullseye, Jessica will be back for Born Again's last outing. However, this season won't give her enough time to shine, as she'll be sharing the spotlight with the other Defenders. Jessica is a complicated character who deserves her own MCU project, especially since she still has a friend in the Raft, a prison that keeps becoming more relevant.

Daredevil

Marvel Television

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without the Man Without Fear. Charlie Cox is one of those castings that Marvel just nailed, up there with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Dropping him now would be malpractice by Kevin Feige and Co. In all honesty, Born Again getting canceled should lead to a promotion for the actor.

Daredevil hasn't starred in his own movie since 2003, when Ben Affleck was under the cowl. It's time for Marvel Studios to take a chance and bring the character back to theaters, where he won't have to worry about streaming numbers. A movie would also be a great way to let the hero and his supporting cast go out on their own terms, rather than in an article in one of the Hollywood trades.