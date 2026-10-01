VisionQuest Releases First Look At White Vision’s 2nd Superhero Suit (And It Looks Amazing)

VisionQuest has released an HD look at the new superhero costume of Paul Bettany's Vision. Marketing for the Disney+ series has ramped up ahead of its October 14 premiere, and Vision's outfit looks better than ever, with one notable change standing out. The show pits the synthetic Avenger against Ultron once more, 11 years after their memorable showdown in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision won that battle, but Ultron is back, far more cunning this time, and determined to take over Vision's body.

A new still from VisionQuest's latest trailer offers the clearest look yet at Vision's new costume in the upcoming series. The image marks the first time fans have seen the hero back in full color since WandaVision, and the design departs significantly from his past MCU costumes. The HD shot places Vision next to Ultron inside a grand hall filled with chandeliers, likely the mansion inside his mind, where he resides with the various AI personas embedded in his programming.

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The costume keeps the classic green base color but adds far more gold than any of his previous live-action looks, making the whole suit more vibrant, with better contrast. He sports a large gold chest plate that forms a chevron shape.

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Thick gold panel lines run across his shoulders and down his arms, matched by oversized gold arm guards. The crimson remains as well, his face staying red and blending nicely with the green throughout.

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Notably, he has the Mind Stone embedded in his forehead in this shot, which is striking since Vision hasn't had the actual Mind Stone since Thanos killed him in Infinity War.

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Thanos later reduced the Infinity Stones to atoms in Endgame, so the real thing no longer exists at all. This further indicates the shot takes place inside Vision's mind, and that all scenes of him in this costume will unfold there too, since it's essentially impossible for him to wield the Mind Stone in the real world.

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The outfit is beautiful regardless and closely resembles his comic book design, where gold features prominently. That said, the green here is less dominant than in the comics, where it covers most of the suit, with gold and yellow cutting through the torso and his briefs often taking on the same hue.

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Fans have embraced the look online, with many calling it the best the character has ever looked and praising how comic-accurate it is.

Vision's New Suit Has a Significant Role in VisionQuest's Story

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In VisionQuest, Vision is battling an identity crisis, having inherited memories from the original Vision that do not belong to him. To make sense of them, Vision has a mansion-like space in his mind where all the other AIs from his past, including Ultron, reside, and he consults them to understand what those memories mean. Understanding who he is means revisiting the past, which includes his days as an Avenger, which is likely why he rocks this new costume with the Mind Stone intact.

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The series also brings back his son, Tommy Maximoff, played by Ruaridh Mollica, whose soul is now inhabiting the body of another young man, Thomas Shepherd. Tommy is expected to be a speedster like his late uncle Pietro, which should make the father-son dynamic all the more interesting.

The show also introduces Paladin in live-action for the first time, a mercenary sent by an unknown figure after Vision and Tommy, with the pair now on the run. Dealing with all of this, plus Ultron, who has hatched a plan to take over Vision's body, may have pushed the synthezoid to manifest the most powerful version of himself, the Avengers-era Vision with the Mind Stone intact, complete with upgrades. That could mean this inner Vision is even stronger than the original, well at least in his mindscape.

WandaVision stripped Vision of his colors, literally, when SWORD rebuilt him as the emotionless, all-white White Vision, a weapon without an identity. This new suit reverses that. In his own mind, where he can appear as anything, Vision chooses to look like the classic Avenger.

The return of the Mind Stone serves as the ultimate symbol of Vision’s identity. As the source that gave him life, guided him to the love of his life, Wanda, and marked his tragic demise in Infinity War, the stone encapsulates the core theme of Vision Quest. Ultimately, it illustrates how Vision intends to approach his profound battle for identity.