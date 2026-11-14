Avengers: Secret Wars Cast - All 16 Confirmed Actors In Marvel's Doomsday Sequel

While Avengers: Secret Wars is still a ways out from releasing, more than a few actors are already confirmed for its expectedly massive cast. For all the hype Avengers: Doomsday is building ahead of its 2026 release, its sequel could realistically bring even more as it concludes the Multiverse Saga next year. To do that, behind directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Marvel looks to assemble what should be the biggest cast in comic book movie history.

Twenty actors are already confirmed for roles in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars. Ahead of its theatrical debut on December 17, 2027, Marvel has offered only small teases about what to expect in this movie. One of those is regarding the cast, which has no limit on how many major Marvel names could be included.

Every Marvel Actor Already Confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Leading the way in Avengers: Secret Wars will be the MCU’s biggest star, Robert Downey Jr., who will once again play the ultimate supervillain Victor von Doom. This will be Downey's second appearance as Doctor Doom after 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, and it will be his 12th Marvel appearance when including his 11-year run as Iron Man.

This movie will likely feature Doom helping to create Battleworld, a patchwork planet made of salvaged planets from destroyed universes. While his motivations are unknown for this movie, he will be the ultimate foe for the Avengers and their allies, far greater than anything they have ever faced.

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

In an unexpected video to a fan, Chris Evans confirmed that he will return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars as Steve Rogers. Upon its release, it will mark Evans' 14th appearance in the MCU, 13 of them as Rogers' Captain America and one as a variant of Johnny Storm (Deadpool & Wolverine).

Evans' role in this movie will likely be similar to what fans will see in Doomsday, leaving the Captain America moniker behind him. Additionally, he could be seen as Captain HYDRA, Johnny Storm, or even other versions of the former Avenger, with the multiverse allowing for anything to happen for the MCU veteran.

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

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Along with Evans, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is expected to be back for Avengers: Secret Wars. This will be Mackie's ninth live-action movie appearance and his third since Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

This movie will give Wilson his second opportunity after Doomsday to lead the Avengers into battle, acting as one of the most important figures against Doom. Wielding the shield, he will likely have to share leadership responsibility with other big names, using his humanity and fighting skills to the best of his ability away from Earth.

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

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In late 2025, Letitia Wright confirmed in an interview with Screen Rant that Avengers: Secret Wars would be her next project after completing her work on Doomsday. This will be her sixth MCU movie, including the two most recently released Avengers movies and the first two Black Panther films.

While Shuri will continue to operate as the Black Panther and lead the Wakandans into battle, she may get a new experience with either her grown-up nephew T'Challa II or another version of her deceased brother, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). This will help her further grow into her role as Wakanda's ruler after her mother's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Speaking with People in early 2026, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu confirmed that he and the Ten Rings will come back to the MCU in Secret Wars after Doomsday this year. This will be his third live-action appearance in the MCU after debuting in the MCU in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi will likely be teamed up with Sam Wilson's Avengers once again, having grown further into his abilities as a fighter wielding the Ten Rings. While he is confirmed to do battle with Gambit in Doomsday, he will have even more in store thanks to Secret Wars' bigger cast.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards

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During Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige the Fantastic Four in both new Avengers movies, starting with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards. Doomsday and Secret Wars will be his second and third times playing Mr. Fantastic after joining the MCU in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Considering Reed's close ties with Doctor Doom in the comics, both Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to utilize him as one of the main characters, using his smarts and stretchy skills to take down somebody close to as smart as him.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

Along with Reed, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm will be back alongside her husband in Avengers: Secret Wars for her third MCU appearance.

Sue was introduced as the Fantastic Four’s leader in their first solo movie, which will continue in the next two Avengers films as she brings her invisibility and force field powers back. Additionally, her son, Franklin Richards, is expected to play a major role in this movie as one of its most powerful characters, putting Sue right in the thick of the fray against Doom.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm

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Where there's a Vanessa Storm, a Johnny Storm is usually right there next to her, as Joseph Quinn's Human Torch will also return for his third MCU appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Seen in the trailers for Doomsday embracing either Sue or Franklin in a hug, Johnny will be a big protector for the team when they go up against Doom. Many are also wondering if he will meet other variants of Johnny in Secret Wars (played by Chris Evans and/or Michael B. Jordan), leading to even more chaos for the former astronaut.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm

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Completing the quartet of heroes in the Fantastic Four, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will thud his way back into the MCU as Ben Grimm/The Thing in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Known as Reed's best friend, he is first seen meeting Winston Duke's M'Baku in Wakanda during the fourth Doomsday trailer, but he is sure to work most closely with his own family in Secret Wars. Naturally, he is expected to be one of the heaviest-hitting fighters due to his size and strength, but he will also play a big role in the story's emotional core as the Avengers and co. take on Doom.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

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After just showing up again in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Florence Pugh is expected to add more work to her time in the Multiverse Saga as Yelena Belova in Secret Wars. This will be her sixth time playing the role in live-action.

Yelena is now the de facto leader of the New Avengers, who will find themselves working with Sam Wilson's Avengers and multiple other teams to stop Doom from destroying everything they love. Noticing the Fantastic Four's ship entering their world at the end of Thunderbolts* may give Yelena and her team an earlier understanding of what's happening, and she will be one of the key fighters, both on the ground and from a strategic perspective.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes

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As part of the cast of Thunderbolts*, who were all confirmed to be back for Avengers: Secret Wars, Sebastian Stan will join the party as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier. This will give Stan his 12th live-action appearance as the vibranium-armed hero before he moves on to a new comic franchise in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II.

This movie should give Bucky another chance to take on Downey after their experience in Captain America: Civil War, this time with Downey playing Doom instead of Tony Stark. While their contentious relationship in Civil War should not carry over, they will likely get another chance to duke it out.

Wyatt Russell - US Agent

Marvel Studios

Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent is another Multiverse Saga addition who will be front and center in Avengers: Secret Wars as part of the New Avengers. Debuting in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this will be his fourth live-action appearance for Marvel Studios.

After starting as one of the rougher characters personality-wise in the MCU, Walker is expected to grow into his leadership skills alongside the rest of the New Avengers in the next two Avengers movies. While he will have a tough time against some of the more powerful heroes, he is sure to get plenty of licks in against some of this movie's physically strong antagonists.

David Harbour - Red Guardian

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After becoming an MCU fan-favorite, Stranger Things legend David Harbour will be back in all his glory as Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian, in Secret Wars. Debuting in 2021's Black Widow, Red Guardian returned in Thunderbolts* and will play a supporting role in the next two Avengers movies.

Alexei will likely continue to be a father figure to Yelena Belova on her hero's journey, showcasing his super strength and enthusiasm for his team. He is also sure to bring plenty of laughs, just as he has in his first two MCU movies.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

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Hannah John-Kamen, who has been part of the MCU for nearly a decade, will rejoin the rest of her New Avengers teammates in the sixth Avengers film as Ava Starr/Ghost. This will be her fourth appearance in the MCU, including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thunderbolts*, and Avengers: Doomsday.

Known for her phasing abilities, Ghost has transitioned from villain to hero since her debut, learning how to work with the New Avengers after her time being associated with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val. These powers should come in handy against Doom, especially as she continues working out how to use them in concert with her teammates.

Hayley Atwell - Peggy Carter (Reported)

Marvel Studios

One of the MCU's longest-standing veterans, Hayley Atwell, will reprise her role as Peggy Carter, which was confirmed in a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Secret Wars will be her seventh MCU movie; she also stars in the animated What If...? and the live-action Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter shows.

Many hope to see Atwell embrace Peggy's Captain Carter persona in this movie after doing so in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although she will also be featured alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as a parent to their son.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Amidst some conflicting statements, Benedict Cumberbatch appears set to bring the mystic arts back into the MCU soon for Avengers: Secret Wars. While his place in Avengers: Doomsday is still in question, he has already taken part in six movies in the MCU since his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange.

In the Secret Wars run from the comics, Strange serves as the Sheriff of Agamotto and the right-hand man for God Emperor Doom on Battleworld. While it is unclear whether this will be brought into the MCU, Cumberbatch is expected to be one of the movie's biggest factors, bringing his massive magical skill set into play alongside the Avengers.

Paul Bettany - Vision

Marvel Television

Paul Bettany, one of the MCU's longest-running stars, told The Telegraph in December 2025 that he has "some Avengers duties" to take care of in 2026, seemingly indicating he will return for Avengers: Secret Wars. This would give Bettany his 10th live-action credit in the MCU, starting off in 2008's Iron Man and coming back soon in 2026's Vision Quest.

Vision's role in Secret Wars is still unknown, but his powers are sure to be useful in taking on Doom, even considering how powerful Doom will be in this movie. Having one of the MCU's OG stars involved will bring plenty of nostalgic moments, especially seeing him potentially reunite with Downey in a new form.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Reported)

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In July 2019, a rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman indicated that longtime fan favorite Tom Hiddleston would come back into the MCU as Loki in Secret Wars. Also coming back for Doomsday this year, Hiddleston will make his 11th live-action appearance in the MCU in the sixth Avengers movie.

Considering Loki now operates as the God of Stories, watching over the entire multiverse, he is expected to be a major player in Secret Wars'. Doom may even go after Loki in his plot to try to destroy multiple realities, which could mean big issues for the former God of Mischief.

Sadie Sink - Jean Grey (Reported)

Marvel Studios

2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced MCU fans to Sadie Sink as this franchise’s version of Jean Grey. While her origins are still a mystery, Jean is the first classic member of the X-Men to appear in a Marvel Studios project.

In November 2025, another bombshell dropped, as Sink was confirmed to return for her second MCU appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars (via Deadline). This movie has a chance to introduce more of the MCU's main X-Men team alongside Jean and the other legacy X-Men coming back for Avengers: Doomsday. By this time, Jean is likely to have grown as a hero, becoming one of the most powerful in the movie in the fight against Doom.

Ryan Gosling - Ghost Rider (Reported)

Marvel Studios

During Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Kevin Feige confirmed that Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling will finally get his shot to play the MCU’s Ghost Rider. After campaigning to play the role for years, he will star in his own solo movie in 2028, which will reunite him with director Shawn Levy following their work on 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter.

Following this news, insider Jeff Sneider reported that Gosling would make his MCU debut earlier with an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars. He could be a new player Doom brings into Battleworld against other major heroes after he gets his powers. He could also be part of the MCU reset, coming in from another universe and settling on Earth-616.