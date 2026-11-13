Disney+ Adds 1 More MCU Project To The Official Avengers: Doomsday Essential Movies List

Disney+ has officially expanded its Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection by adding an important project that could serve as a game-changer for the 2026 MCU crossover event. Set to release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday is set to unleash the first wave of the Multiverse Saga's climax by showcasing the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, prompting three key teams of heroes, namely the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, to unite to try and put an end to his evil plans for the Multiverse. As part of the preparation for this high-stakes Multiversal story, Marvel Studios introduced a curated selection of key movies and Disney+ shows across the MCU that introduce major characters, establish Multiversal rules, and build toward the larger story of Doomsday.

The collection includes core Infinity Saga entries like the main Avengers movies (excluding Age of Ultron), Captain America: The First Avenger, and Multiverse Saga titles such as Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As the countdown has progressed, Disney+ has continued updating the list, and most recently, the streamer added the recently concluded VisionQuest to its roster of titles needed to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+

VisionQuest's latest addition to the list is a no-brainer, considering that its game-changing post-credits scene delivered one of the most direct connections to Avengers: Doomsday.

The finale's post-credits scene revisited the climax of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Wanda Maximoff sacrificed herself beneath the collapsing Mount Wundagore after destroying the Darkhold. The sequence continued from that moment, showing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom lifting the rubble to resurrect her, declaring his intentions to obtain the Scarlet Witch's powers for himself.

Marvel Studios

The scene strongly indicated that Wanda will return in Doomsday, potentially aligned with or manipulated by Doom, echoing a similar power-collecting approach Doom displayed when he "collected" Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios

The full Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday project list on Disney+ can be seen below:

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Deadpool & Wolverine

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Outside Wanda, VisionQuest Still Has An Important Avengers: Doomsday Connection

Marvel Television

While the series' post-credits scene served as the most direct and game-changing link to Avengers: Doomsday, the rest of VisionQuest built important pieces around Vision and his sons that matter for the larger Multiverse Saga.

The finale brought Paul Bettany's Vision together with both of his sons for the first time in their current form, and the show's closing conversation between him and Tommy could hint at a full-scale reunion in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. In that touching moment, Tommy asked Vision whether they might ever see their mother again, to which the synthezoid responded that they've said goodbye before, so "it stands to reason they might say hello again."

This conversation, paired with Wanda's return in the post-credits scene, reinforced the idea that the Maximoff family is an active story thread heading into Avengers: Doomsday rather than a closed chapter.

Another loose connection is tied to the larger Young Avengers setup in the MCU. Billy and Tommy are foundational members of the Young Avengers in the comics. The pair's on-screen reunion, combined with the immense powers they've demonstrated, positioned both of them as ready-made pieces for a larger team.

Marvel Studios already planted the seeds for other Young Avengers across the MCU through Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop, and VisionQuest only strengthened the case that the twins could play a role in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars either through being recruited by this team or a chance encounter that would prompt them to work together.