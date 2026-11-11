Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Doctor Doom’s 5th Marvel Team Member

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom seeks to spread chaos across the multiverse, and he's assembling a team so formidable that Thanos' Black Order forces pale in comparison. Marvel Studios just unveiled the latest member of the Latverian monarch's villain roster for Avengers: Doomsday, and it's one of the most shocking MCU reveals in recent memory. The Avengers are fighting alongside the X-Men, New Avengers, Wakandans, and Fantastic Four, and Doom clearly plans to give them the biggest battle of their lives.

VisionQuest's finale, "Forever," aired on Disney+ on November 10, and its post-credits scene unleashed a reveal no one saw coming. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will be on Team Doom when the fifth Avengers blockbuster hits theaters on December 18. The spine-tingling scene, the second of two post-credits stingers, transports viewers back to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the Scarlet Witch buried herself under the weight of the temple on Mount Wundagore, regretting her chaotic actions across the multiverse.

Marvel Studios

That scene from the film extends with new footage as a shadowy figure creeps up on the pile of rubble. An ominous green mist, the trademark color of Doom's magic, lifts away the ruins to reveal Wanda beneath, with the Latverian's silhouette looming over her. He then says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Wanda's eyes fly open with a sudden, shuddering gasp.

Marvel Studios

The post-credits scene came after several teases of a special surprise by Marvel Studios. Some fans speculated that Wanda could be making a return, but it sounded too good to be true until it wasn't. This marks the latest character Doom has added to his forces, and it's highly likely she's a part of a grand scheme to create the infamous Battleworld from the comics.

Every Marvel Character on Doctor Doom's Team

Hulk

Marvel Studuos

The Avengers: Endgame Encore rerelease delivered the first explicit on-screen recruitment. The mid-credits scene checks in on Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, who placed himself in self-imposed isolation underground after his gamma rage-out in Brand New Day.

While Banner explains the gamma suppression serum he developed in isolation, everything around him goes wrong. The lights in the bunker start flickering violently, his computer screens begin to stutter, and the camera he's recording his findings with glitches. Then Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom arrives to collect the Jade Giant.

Doom's interest in Banner is likely for two reasons. One, Hulk is among the most terrifyingly powerful beings on Earth-616, and he wants him as muscle on his team. Or two, he wants Banner for his smarts, being one of the most intelligent people alive. It could also be both, a two-in-one package that would prove useful in the multiverse's biggest battle.

Wanda Maximoff

Marvel Studios

The Scarlet Witch is arguably the most powerful player on Doctor Doom's team. It's interesting that Doom covets her power given that he is already one of the most formidable sorcerers in the MCU. Doom has proven to be one of the greediest villains in comics history, with a penchant for siphoning the powers of others. Perhaps he plans on siphoning the Scarlet Witch's power in addition to his own.

Or she could be the key to a power source he wants to tap into. This would mirror the events of the Children's Crusade storyline from the comics, where Doom manipulated and used Wanda as a conduit in a bid to channel the Life Force.

Whatever his plans may be, it spells bad news for the Avengers and the other heroes, who are very vulnerable to magic. The Avengers have battled Wanda before, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and she single-handedly manhandled the team with ease. That was a Wanda who had only recently discovered her powers, not the powerful Scarlet Witch we have come to know.

The Three Latverian Witches

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Official Avengers: Doomsday promotional art unveiled by Marvel recently showed Doctor Doom flanked by three hooded figures known as the Latverian Witches. Their identities remain a mystery, but the possibilities are fascinating. The three witches wear red, green, and purple gowns, leading fans to speculate about who they could be.

Clea is suspected to be one of the witches. Charlize Theron's sorceress flew off with Doctor Strange at the end of Multiverse of Madness to fix the incursion he caused. If she and Strange fell in with Doom to save the multiverse, a seat among his witches is not a far-fetched possibility.

With Wanda confirmed to be in Doom's corner, it's possible that she's hiding under one of those hoods. Her powerful chaos magic emanates a red glow, similar to the gown of one of the witches. Other names that have been floated as potential witches include Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, and Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal.

Spider-Man (?)

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day ended with one of the most unconventional post-credits scenes in recent memory. In the footage, Ned's Spidey Tracker app detects a new Spider-Man sighting, but the location is unknown. The app then zooms out past the moon, glitches, and finds a Spider-Man signal somewhere off-planet, before the words "Spider-Man Will Return" flash on screen.

The most logical explanation for a Spider-Man being off-planet is that Doctor Doom took him. The glitching on the Spidey Tracker also mirrors how Banner's screens glitched when Doom collected him. It's unclear why Doom would recruit someone like Peter, who would be very hard to convince to work for him. It is possible that the Latverian needs Spider-Man for a specific sinister goal, not necessarily to fight on the battlefield alongside him.

Doctor Strange / Boris (?)

Marvel Studios

Doomsday artwork created for a Magic: The Gathering trading card showed Doom with his witches, but artist Jorge Molina's early sketch included a fourth figure. A leaked portrait identified the masked character as "Boris," complete with a slot for a third eye on his forehead.

Back in March, a rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman described Doom's right-hand man as a wizard who uses a sling ring and wears a mask with a third-eye slot. Doctor Strange developed a third eye at the end of Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch has been conspicuously left out of the official cast despite Strange being an essential part of the Multiverse Saga.

In the 2015 Secret Wars comic that Doomsday is inspired by, Strange works as Doom's right-hand man on Battleworld, so his place on the team has strong odds of happening.