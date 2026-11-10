Marvel Studios Releases 1 More Wanda Maximoff Tease For VisionQuest Finale

Marvel Studios released yet another Wanda Maximoff tease ahead of VisionQuest's season finale. The series is the final installment of the WandaVision trilogy, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has even described it as Wanda's trilogy, although she appears in only one. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch seemingly met her end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but fans have hoped she would, by some miracle, make an appearance in VisionQuest, which has not been the case so far after seven episodes. The latest Wanda tease, though, does suggest she would have an influence on the finale.

Marvel Studios shared the latest Wanda Maximoff tease in a post on X written entirely in binary code, which translates as "We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried." The message came just hours before VisionQuest's finale arrives on Disney+, giving fans reason to believe that a long-awaited Maximoff family reunion is coming.

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Fans of WandaVision would recognize that quote from the series finale, where Wanda tucked Billy and Tommy into bed before taking down the Hex she placed over Westview. In the scene, Wanda told her sons, "You know, a family is forever. We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried. You know that, right?" That was the last time the Maximoff family was together, with the twins fading out of existence in that episode.

Marvel could be teasing those powerful words coming full circle, as the family with arguably the most complicated backstory reunites against all possible odds, even death. The studio first reminded fans of this exact moment back in August, when its official account shared the same clip of Wanda's goodbye to her boys.

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Now, with the finale at hand, Marvel brought the line back in coded form, a fitting choice for VisionQuest's AI-centered story, which revolves around Paul Bettany's synthezoid. Even the suit his human avatar wears is covered in lines of code and complex mathematical equations that tell their own message. It is also a fitting nod to a trilogy that has hidden secret messages in its marketing since the very first WandaVision trailer. Multiple VisionQuest promos have also featured old clips of Wanda from episodes of the trilogy's first installment.

The official WandaVision Instagram account joined the push as well. The page shared an image of Tommy Maximoff watching an episode of WandaVision, part of a string of coded posts that referenced Wanda. One post featured the quote "Who have you lost?" while another had the cut-off words "Billy… Tomm…" in the days leading up to the finale.

Those quotes come from Vision's interaction with JIM in Episode 7, when he found him embedded deep in the source code. JIM forced Vision to acknowledge that his biggest fear was admitting he lost Billy, Tommy, and Wanda. In that episode, Vision left Tommy with episodes of WandaVision so he could learn about his past. The images shared by the WandaVision account are likely a tease of Tommy getting to know who his mother was in the finale.

The new post also builds on the trailer for the finale, titled "Forever," which promised "one final surprise" in the last episode. That promo showed Tommy walking into a candle-lit room covered in runes, plus a shot of a hand wrapped in blue magic with black nail polish.

Many believe the hand belongs to Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, who wielded that same signature magic in Agatha All Along, and Locke himself fueled the talk back in September, posting, "My brother has his own Marvel show !!!" The finale's title itself even functions as a tease of its family-centered story.

Will VisionQuest's Finale Reunite the Entire Maximoff Family?

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VisionQuest has been a family story at every turn. There is Vision's relationship with Ultron, whose origins make them father and son. Even the AIs Vision keeps in his mindscape are interested in the lives of the people they were created from and how they are connected. One of the show's major villains, Paladin, was also given a touching backstory, from his tough childhood to his decision not to reconnect with his daughter after returning from the Blip, believing she was safer without him.

It's only fair that the entire Maximoff family becomes the center of attention in the finale, reuniting after the crazy circumstances each one of them has had to endure. The season has also been building toward Vision accepting that he is the original Vision and that he has a family. A reunion masterfully pays that off. The big, complicated question, though, is whether Wanda will be a physical part of that reunion.

Obviously, she plays a major role as the emotional centerpiece as Tommy, Vision, and Billy recollect their memories of her, but her physical presence could be the biggest way Marvel wraps up a trilogy that is about her. Although Wanda was buried under the temple at Mount Wundagore, no body was shown, so her reemerging would not be out of place at all. She's the only missing piece in the reunion, with Billy's involvement all but confirmed.

VisionQuest editor Drew Nichols, quote-replying to a Marvel Studios post on X teasing "one final surprise," said, "There might be more than one surprise." Coming from someone on the inside like Drew, that could be an indication of Wanda appearing. We know Billy was the surprise Marvel first hinted at, but another surprise alongside all the studio's social media teasing points to Elizabeth Olsen returning to the MCU. This also comes at an interesting time, with Avengers: Doomsday arriving on December 18. Bringing Wanda back would function as the perfect setup, with numerous signs, including a mysterious Latverian witch costume, pointing to her presence in the Avengers blockbuster. These hints could also, of course, be a tease for something entirely different from a physical Wanda appearance.