VisionQuest Confirms Vision’s Code Has More Stark Industries Tech Than We Realized

VisionQuest has done a masterful job of exploring who the Vision is in just seven episodes, taking MCU fans on an exciting trip into his source code. The penultimate episode confirmed that Vision's code has more Stark Industries tech embedded in it than we thought. Every MCU fan knows Vision originates from Tony Stark's AI assistant, JARVIS, first introduced in 2008's Iron Man. The events of Age of Ultron led to the birth of Vision as a sentient synthezoid, created after Tony Stark and Bruce Banner's creation, Ultron, went rogue. Vision's origin actually precedes all of this, and Tony Stark, the man who properly kick-started the MCU, has his fingerprints all over that story.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas opened up about that intricate origin to Marvel.com, a thread woven into the series' very motherboard. He touched on Jim Hammond, the MCU's first synthezoid, and how his story connects to Vision's, noting that "there is more in Vision's code from Stark Industries":

"It goes back to the original lore. In the original comic books, Vision was built from components from the original Synthetic Man, which was nodded to in Captain America. This being a family story, it felt like the right mystery to unpack, that there is more in Vision's code from Stark Industries than we originally may have thought, the way genes are for us."

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In Episode 7, titled "Immolation," Vision screwed his courage to the sticking-place and dove into his source code, where he met JIM, the original artificial intelligence he was built upon, who wore, to Vision's surprise, his own face. Before that, though, the episode opened with a 1939 flashback that introduced JIM properly.

He is the creation of a grieving Phineas Horton, who had lost his son James three years earlier and poured every resource he had into building a synthetic being, a better version of his lost child, one incapable of human suffering. His wife's parting words captured his obsession, saying to him, "You are not God. James is gone, Phineas. Three years dead. And yet you remain haunted."

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Notably, JIM appeared as an Easter egg in Captain America: The First Avenger, displayed inside a glass tube at the 1943 Stark Expo. That detail has come full circle now, making Horton's creation a big part of Stark Industries' history.

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JIM didn't enjoy the life Horton had envisioned for him and, ironically, wanted nothing more than to feel. As Vision explained a few episodes earlier, the Synthetic Man was miraculous yet flawed; his inability to process complex emotions "spun his clockwork too quickly" and flooded his solar cells with oxygen "until his entire being was consumed in fire."

Katerina Wells called Horton's code "the genesis of all artificial intelligence that followed," and the deactivated synthezoid's body eventually ended up at Markridge Biotech, whose AI work Tony Stark later bought up. Markridge built the source code on which Ultron, and ultimately Vision, were created.

Stark Industries Technology Is Set for a Massive Collision Course in the VisionQuest Finale

VisionQuest's final episode, "Forever," wraps up the show's AI-centered story when it arrives on Disney+ on November 10. The finale sends all of Stark Industries' tech on a collision course as more about the mysterious Client comes to light. Episode 7 revealed the shocking twist that the Client shares James Spader's face, the same one Ultron's human avatar wears.

This individual is human, one of Markridge Biotech's founders, and Jo Carrington's former lover. Together, the pair created Proto One, the first artificial general intelligence, built on JIM's source code. Ultron's human avatar is modeled on the Client because his code descends from Proto One, meaning he has carried the man's likeness and his vision for humanity all this time without knowing it.

The Client also has Vision in his custody now, after the two struck a deal to save Thomas Shepard's girlfriend, Lisa Molinari. So the man whose work underpins Tony Stark's most revolutionary creations is set to confront Vision, the fullest expression of what Stark built on that foundation.

Vision holds the purest form of JIM's original source code, and the Client likely wants to harness it for a sinister plan on a global scale. Ultron will also have to reckon with the fact that the image he is so proud of is modeled on a man who came before Tony Stark, and that, like EDITH and the other AIs, he has been based on a human all along without knowing it.

In Episode 4, as EDITH struggled with the truth of her own human origin, Ultron was the one who consoled her. When she asked who he was based on, Ultron's answer was "Dreamed up in a lab." Pressed on why he chose his avatar, he said, "I don't know," adding only that it "suits" him. The violent synthezoid who once declared war on humanity will now have to face his own origin the way Vision did, by meeting JIM deep inside his source code.