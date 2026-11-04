VisionQuest Episode 7 Finally Reveals The Client’s Identity, And He Looks Exactly Like Ultron

VisionQuest Episode 7 officially revealed the face of the mystery client who hired Paladin to take Vision, and he is played by Ultron actor James Spader. Throughout the debut season of the WandaVision spinoff, the Client has been the unseen force driving the plot against Paul Bettany's Vision. This mystery individual hired Paladin (Todd Stashwick) and later, Iron Man villain Raza, to capture Vision alive and intact, communicating only through a digitally distorted voice and brief silhouettes. In Episode 7, he offered Vision a deal: reclaim the missing part of his source code needed to save Lisa Molinari from Jocasta's nanobot, in exchange for Vision's surrender. The fact that the Client also reaches out to Jocasta, offering access to her lost memories, makes him feel even more calculating and dangerous.

The client's identity has been the main subject of MCU fan theories since VisionQuest premiered on Disney+, with candidates including Ultron, the original Vision, and Jim Hammond (the original Human Torch).

VisionQuest kept the client's face and full identity hidden until the end of Episode 7. Part of the deal for the source code and Lisa's safety is that Vision surrenders to the mystery client. At the end of "Immolation," a deactivated Vision and Jocasta were brought to a specific location, leading to the big reveal that the Client is a human man who looks exactly like Ultron's human avatar.

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The client, played by James Spader, shared Ultron's face and voice, and appeared with shorter hair and a small mustache. Given that Ultron remains active in Vision's mindscape and reacts to the reveal, this essentially confirmed that this client is not the AI Ultron himself. Instead, he appears to be the original human template from which Ultron's human form was derived.

It is also interesting to note that this mystery client, who is wearing Ultron's human avatar, lives in the same mansion owned by Phineas T. Horton (who looks exactly like Vision's human avatar) that appears in the episode's opening 1939 flashback.

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VisionQuest's ending establishes that whoever this mystery client is could be a descendant of Horton, meaning he could have broader ties to the AI origins that feed into the likes of Vision, JIM, Ultron, and Jocasta. It's worth noting that the episode didn't confirm whether he is a descendant of Horton, but it did reveal an interesting connection to Jocasta.

The episode revealed that this mystery client was in a romantic relationship with Jo Carrington, the human neuroscientist whose consciousness is in Jocasta and co-created the foundational AI technology. The final moments showed the pair having a great time, and Ultron's famous "peace in our time" line from Avengers: Age of Ultron originated from this mystery man.

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VisionQuest's penultimate episode also confirmed that this mystery client is a genius, considering that he worked with Jo Carrington to break "barriers in the realm of neuroscience and artificial intelligence." The pair's tech was later sold to Stark Industries, leading to the incorporation of JARVIS within Tony Stark's system.

This client has been pulling the strings behind the scenes, hiring Paladin to capture Vision. His motivation remains unknown. At the end of the episode, this client didn't say a word but instead looked at peace with the idea that he now has Vision and Jocasta to carry out his unexplained (and twisted) plans for these synthezoids. Making matters worse, Ultron appears to have "killed" FRIDAY to preserve this secret, hinting that he may be in cahoots with this mystery client.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially reveal the full name of this mystery client, which makes sense because a full-blown deep dive is expected in the upcoming VisionQuest series finale on November 10 on Disney+.

What The Mystery Ultron-Looking Client Wants From Vision (Theory)

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While the face of the mystery client has already been revealed in VisionQuest, it still raises a lot of questions about his motives and his elaborate plans for taking both Vision and Jocasta. The prevailing theory about his plan is that he will take over Vision's intact body, restored source code, and newly claimed identity to complete the original AI project he co-created with Jo Carrington.

VisionQuest already revealed that this Ultron-looking client and Jo Carrington worked together to develop a foundational AI that was later sold to Stark Industries. Given that the client also needs Jocasta, it appears that he needs both of them, specifically Vision's advanced body and Jocasta's recovered memories, to finish the project that seemingly got away from him when it was sold to Tony Stark.

In Jo's recovered memory, Jo talked about using their AI research to become something more for humanity. This client replied with "peace in our time," strongly suggesting that his endgame could be tied to the nanobots, potentially doing to the rest of humanity what they did to Lisa to gain control. Vision might be the ideal vessel to carry out this plan, given how powerful he truly is.

As the human model for Ultron's avatar, he might view Ultron, Vision, and all the other related AIs of his and Jo's creation, indicating that a sense of ownership is in play and that he wanted them for himself. Whatever the case, something sinister is going on with this mystery client, and it will be up to Vision to stop him once and for all.