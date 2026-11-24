Spider-Man: Brand New Day's deleted scene featuring Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple emerged online, giving fans a preview of her interaction with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Following its massive theatrical run this past summer, where it crossed $2.5 billion at the global box office, Sony and Marvel Studios are set to bring back Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger to the big screen with a re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on December 4 that includes additional footage and a few extra surprises that may be tied to Avengers: Doomsday. The biggest restoration on the deleted scenes list is the long-awaited return of Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, fixing a major injustice after her Marvel Netflixverse hero was left on the cutting room floor from the final cut.

Rosario Dawson has been at the forefront of the promotional push for the return of Claire Temple (Night Nurse) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, officially releasing the first image of her deleted scene where she can be seen standing alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Newly surfaced footage from X finally showed Dawson's Night Nurse in action as she shared the screen with Spider-Man in the deleted scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In the one-minute clip set after Spider-Man's crucial fight against Michael Mando's Scorpion, where he lost control due to his physical evolution, Holland's Peter Parker (while still wearing his mask) told Claire Temple that he has an extreme sensory overload, pointing out that his senses have "dialed up to eleven."

While admitting that he needs to figure out what went wrong with him and that he is "out of control," Temple reacted silently, indicating that she recalled the same incident involving Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock during his own breakdown in the Marvel Netflix series.

The sensory overload is clearly a callback to Temple's encounter with Matt Murdock in Netflix's Daredevil Season 1, Episode 5, "World on Fire." In that installment, a concussed Matt suffered from a nearly identical sensory overload after taking a heavy beating, leaving his heightened senses overwhelmed by every ambient sound and sensation in the room until Temple helps ground him and talk him through the pain.

Netflix

The deleted scene also revealed that Temple was the one who suggested seeing a "scientist" to help him with whatever is wrong with his powers, leading directly to Peter's interaction with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner at Empire State University.

The rest of the clip showed more of Peter and Claire Temple's interaction inside the hospital, confirming that she outright volunteered Spider-Man to be part of a student group's flu shot as cover for why she was treating him in the first place.

Before parting ways, Peter casually asked Claire to "say hello to Matt [Murdock]" for him, a quick line that confirmed a major Daredevil connection in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

That interaction also confirmed that Spider-Man and Charlie Cox's Daredevil have stayed in touch in New York's vigilante circles despite the memory-wiping fallout at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It also revealed that Peter Parker knows who Claire Temple is and her connection to Daredevil, and by extension, the Defenders.

Netflix

This Spider-Man: Brand New Day deleted scene also reinforced Claire Temple's role in this grounded corner of the MCU as the vital connective tissue between the MCU's street-level heroes.

Throughout Netflix's Defenders shows, Rosario Dawson's former nurse functioned as the common denominator linking New York's vigilantes long before they ever fought side by side. She became the trusted off-the-books medic who kept their identities safe while quietly bringing their separate worlds together.

This reference serves as the second Daredevil Easter egg in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In August 2026, Brand New Day prop designer William Dixon designed a Nelson, Murdock, and Page business card for Peter Parker's wallet in the film, indicating that he has a way to contact them in case he gets entangled with another legal fiasco.

Why Claire Temple Is the Key to Bringing Spider-Man & Daredevil Together In Spider-Man 5

Netflix

Spider-Man: No Way Home already established a connection between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock when the latter helped the former navigate the legal repercussions of his identity being exposed and his apparent involvement in Mysterio's death. However, Doctor Strange's spell erased Parker's civilian identity from Murdock's memory at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, making it difficult to bring the pair together naturally.

Restoring Claire Temple to the MCU timeline in Spider-Man: Brand New Day just handed Spider-Man 5 the cleanest possible narrative bridge for the pair of street-level heroes to team up.

Given that Peter's "say hello to Matt" line established that both heroes already rely on Claire behind the scenes, she gives the franchise an organic catalyst to put them in the same room, similar to Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

It's worth noting that Claire operates on trust and emergency triage, meaning if either vigilante ends up outmatched or compromised in Spider-Man 5 or any other project, she is the best person in New York positioned to call in backup from the other. She also helps solve the secret-identity hurdle that kept the two heroes at arm's length. Having her vouch for both men allows Peter and Matt to rebuild their rapport from the ground up as masked equals.

Hopefully, the team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil happens sooner rather than later (with Claire serving as the reason why it happens).