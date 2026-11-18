Spider-Man: Brand New Day's upcoming re-release officially confirmed the inclusion of Rosario Dawson's forgotten Marvel hero (and it's for the best). Marvel's Netflix shows introduced Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple as a recurring nurse who became the quiet connective tissue of the Defenders corner of the MCU. Following her debut in 2015's Daredevil Season 1, Claire went on to appear across the other interconnected shows, developing a romantic relationship with Luke Cage, assisting the other heroes, and serving as the reliable human element amid the superpowered chaos. With Claire being ingrained in the MCU's street-level world, she would've been an ideal addition to Peter Parker's adventure in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, in August 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers confirmed that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple was originally included in the movie, but it was "cut for time."

Sony Pictures officially confirmed the re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set for December 4, 2026, in the United States (two weeks before Avengers: Doomsday). The extended cut, titled Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day, will include roughly seven minutes of additional footage.

Deadline reported that one of the scenes that will be restored in Brand New Day's re-release is Dawson's return as Claire Temple, and the outlet framed the actress' appearance as Night Nurse. This marks her first MCU film role and brings the Netflix-era character more fully into the broader theatrical universe under the Night Nurse persona that had been carefully avoided on the TV side.

Marvel Television

In the Defendersverse Netflix shows, Claire Temple was never officially named or introduced as "Night Nurse" as an in-universe alias. The character is considered a composite, as she was based primarily on the comics version of Claire Temple (Luke Cage's love interest) while incorporating the function and elements of Night Nurse.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, the Night Nurse's real identity is Linda Carter. In July 2015, Daredevil Season 1 showrunner Steven S. DeKnight shared (via IGN) that Rosario Dawson's role was originally written as the Night Nurse from the comics, but Marvel's feature side asked them to change it because they had plans for the character "down the road." As a result, they switched to the more obscure Claire Temple name while keeping the core nurse-who-patches-up-heroes concept.

Marvel Comics

It's also worth noting that Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer from the Doctor Strange movies served as the other major comics Night Nurse connection. Palmer was one of the three original Night Nurse roommates alongside Linda Carter and Georgia Jenkins. In the MCU, however, she is portrayed as a surgeon and Strange's colleague and ex-girlfriend.

Deadline's framing of Dawson as the MCU's Night Nurse is significant, as it closes a long-running gap between the TV version and the original comic-book character. Still, it's worth pointing out that this has yet to be confirmed until Brand New Day's extended cut hits theaters next month.

Predicting Rosario Dawson's Deleted Scene In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Television

It has been widely theorized that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple would've appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's pivotal sequence, in which Tom Holland's Peter Parker was taken to the hospital by Jon Bernthal's Punisher after being accidentally shot by him during the final battle.

While this would've been an ideal scene for Claire to show up (due to the secrecy surrounding Peter's web-slinger identity), Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers already debunked this theory in the same interview with The Wrap.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

As it turned out, Dawson's scene as Claire occurred relatively early in the film's cut, which was immediately before Peter goes undercover as "Ned Leeds" at Empire State University to meet Bruce Banner. Claire was the one who treated the injured Spider-Man right after his confrontation with Scorpion.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

This cut scene carries weight, as it would have been Claire's first interaction with Spider-Man and her first MCU film appearance. It reinforces her role as the connective tissue of the MCU's street-level corner. The character's reported title, Night Nurse, adds further significance to her role in the film.

All in all, Claire Temple's scene is modest in scope yet meaningful in context. While it is expected to be a brief hospital beat, it naturally completes Claire's journey from the Defenderverse into the theatrical side of the MCU.