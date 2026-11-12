Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Extended Cut Gets Official Release Date, Title Change & Runtime

New details about the extended cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been confirmed, including its release date, runtime, and new title. The momentum for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has barely slowed since its release in July, when the film made a huge splash at the box office, climbing to the third-highest-grossing movie of all time by the end of its run. Some theaters are still playing Tom Holland's fourth Spidey film, but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios from looking at how Spider-Man: Brand New Day can continue its success. Enter the Spider-Man: Brand New Day extended cut.

It wasn't long ago that the existence of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day extended cut was confirmed, and now a listing on AMC Theatres has revealed further details about the new edition. According to the listing, the re-release will be titled Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day. The film's runtime is reportedly 2 hours and 32 minutes, which makes it roughly 7 minutes longer than the original theatrical cut.

The listing also has Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day releasing on December 4th in theaters. This is exactly two weeks ahead of Marvel Studios' next major blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 18.

Sony Pictures

The release mirrors what Sony and Marvel did for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2022 with the release of the "More Fun Stuff Version". This re-release came roughly eight months after Spider-Man: No Way Home's initial theatrical release date and included 11 minutes of new footage. The extended cut had additional deleted scenes featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Harry Holland's cameo, hinting at what kind of content fans can expect from Spider-Man 4's re-release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended cut is coming out a lot faster than Spider-Man: No Way Home's edition, likely to try to gain Marvel fans' attention before Avengers: Doomsday dominates theaters.

One notable scene fans might see in this re-release is Rosario Dawson's deleted cameo as Claire Temple. Dawson had filmed scenes as her Marvel Netflix character for the film, marking her first return to the role since The Defenders, and was reportedly set to interact with Spider-Man after his fight with Scorpion. With the extended cut now confirmed, Dawson's Spider-Man scene may have a second chance at seeing the light of day.

There were also several scenes featured in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailers that were never spotted in the theatrical cut. Scenes like Spider-Man visiting a children's hospital and MJ visiting Aunt May's grave were never used in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and now could be their chance to be reinstated in the final film.

Additionally, fans are eager to see more from Sadie Sink's Jean Grey and Mark Ruffalo's return as the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and these would be popular choices for inclusion if any of their scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in theaters on July 31, 2026. The fourth MCU Spider-Man film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Re-Release Connect to Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

With Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day edition coming out just weeks before Avengers: Doomsday, it raises the question of whether this was intentional so that the filmmakers could provide further links between the two films.

Marvel Studios just did this with Avengers: Endgame Encore and VisionQuest, both of which received additional footage in their post-credits sequences designed to set up events in the fifth Avengers film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day already features a cryptic clue about Spider-Man's potential involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, with a post-credits scene featuring Ned's Spidey Tracker showing Spider-Man moving into space, potentially to another universe that could link him to the fight against Doctor Doom. Holland has not been confirmed as part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, though this could simply be Marvel Studios keeping his involvement a surprise, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's re-release now has the chance to further hint at his involvement.

Sink's Jean Grey has also been rumored to be involved in the next Avengers films, so additional footage could potentially set up that connection as well.