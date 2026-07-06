Zendaya Has Some Important Advice for Fans Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Zendaya has shared a request for fans ahead of the movie's July 31 release. The new film is the fourth Spider-Man movie led by Tom Holland, and it's an installment that builds on everything that's happened to the web-slinger in the MCU so far. Holland is reprising his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, with Zendaya returning as MJ, his love interest who no longer remembers him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release is imminent, so Zendaya issued some advice to fans, along with a warning, while on the red carpet in Amsterdam. When Qmusic asked what fans should do to prepare for the new Spider-Man film, the MCU star recommended they "watch all of our Spider-Man's" before seeing this fourth installment, as well as "a couple of Avengers movies as well." The star ended the interview with a warning that fans should "bring some tissues," hinting at the emotional places the film is going to go:

"I would say, watch all of our Spider-Man's previous, just to keep you caught up... I guess there's that, but would also mean a couple of Avengers movies as well. And then, bring some tissues... we go there."

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Tom Holland's seventh outing as the web-slinger in the MCU, after having starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As Zendaya advised, all of these films should be watched in the lead-up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day to get a comprehensive sense of the character's journey to this point.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark a new era for the hero, as the film switches directors from Jon Watts to Destin Daniel Cretton and takes the character in a new direction after the "Home" trilogy. Along with returning stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, the movie stars Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man Fans Need to Do Their MCU Homework Before Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be picking up a few years after the devastating events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which changed Peter Parker's life forever. The movie ended with the hero in an entirely different place, having lost his Aunt May and having his existence wiped from the memories of everyone who knew him, forcing him to start over. If there was any movie that was essential to rewatch before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it would be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's also been made clear from the trailer that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be connected directly not just to the previous Spider-Man movies, but to the wider MCU in more ways than one.

For one, Peter will interact with his old Avengers comrade, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), in the film, and even face off against his alter ego, the Hulk, connecting the narrative to past Avengers films. He's also set to team up with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, a character first introduced in Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher shows, and more recently seen in Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+.

This gives fans their fair share of homework if they want to be fully prepared for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st. It's also likely that Holland will appear in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, making Spider-Man: Brand New Day itself an integral film to watch in the MCU chronology.