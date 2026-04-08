Avengers: Doomsday Star Reveals Big Tom Holland Spider-Man Hint In New Promo

Avengers: Doomsday star Simu Liu appeared to tease the inclusion of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a new image from social media. The mystery surrounding Spider-Man's role in Avengers: Doomsday continues to dominate MCU headlines, mainly because it is still unknown if Marvel's web-slinger will appear in the crossover at all. All signs, however, point to at least one version of Spider-Man appearing in the film, especially after Robert Downey Jr. posted an official Doctor Doom art featuring a Spider-Man Easter egg.

Fans have been meticulously dissecting this official Doctor Doom promotional art because they are drawn in by the clear nods to at least a dozen hero teams and major characters poised to confront Downey's Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu (who is already confirmed to appear in the MCU crossover) chimed in, posting his own analysis on his Instagram story on which heroes the Doctor Doom art is referring to. In the image, Liu matches the Spider-Man Easter Egg to Tom Holland's Spider-Man, seemingly spoiling the Marvel hero's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Instagram

If true, then this would mark a notable shift from the current rumors that the Spider-Man Variant who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday is Tobey Maguire's version.

Sony Pictures

Notably, the Spider emblem on the featured Spider-Man egg closely resembles Maguire's classic suit design. However, Liu has cleverly placed Tom Holland right beside it, a move that could be an intentional misdirection, especially since Maguire's involvement has yet to be officially confirmed.

The clever placement, combined with Simu Liu's analysis, ignited even more speculation from fans. This tease is also the perfect example of how Marvel loves to play with ideas and teases that keep fans guessing, further ramping up the hype for an event film like Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, December 18.

So, Is Spider-Man Really Appearing In Avengers: Doomsday?

Sony Pictures

At this stage, there is a strong possibility that at least one Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, considering the number of rumors that have spread like wildfire in recent months and weeks.

An appearance for Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday would be exciting because it would give the hero a fresh dynamic with the new and old heroes, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home fundamentally changed his arc by letting Doctor Strange's spell erase Peter Parker from the world.

Meanwhile, seeing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man back on the big screen offers endless storytelling possibilities and exciting character interactions, as rumors suggest he'll share scenes with another Marvel legacy character: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Whether it is Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire, any one of these Spider-Man Variants would be a significant addition to Doomsday.