Tom Holland’s Avengers: Doomsday Hopes Get Shut Down By New Report

With Spider-Man 4 filming this summer, fan hopes are high for Tom Holland's web-head to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, especially with Robert Downey Jr. making his Doctor Doom debut.

But according to a new report, the Spider-Man star's missing chair during Doomsday's casting announcement was no fluke, as the web-head will also be missing from the 2026 crossover.

Spider-Man's Avengers: Doomsday Appearance Now In Question

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Tom Holland will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Sneider explained the web-slinger's absence is due to Spider-Man 4 reportedly taking place during Doomsday's events.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. It stars Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom and will follow The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film is also confirmed to feature heroes from both the MCU and Fox's X-Men films.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 will be released in July 2026 and will introduce Sadie Sink to the MCU in an unknown but highly speculated role.

Will Spider-Man Still Appear in Avengers: Doomsday? Probably

While Marvel fans will be understandably disappointed by the lack of Tom Holland in Avengers: Doomsday, news of Spider-Man 4 occurring during the events of this Avengers crossover could mean he's still involved with the Doomsday action, just from a different perspective.

After all, none of the MCU's current heroes remember who he is.

This also makes the web-slinger a top contender for an Avengers: Doomsday post-credit cameo. And, with previous X-Men stars now confirmed for Avengers 5, the possibility that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey seems more likely.

Still, in contrast to Sneider's report, other reports have suggested the opposite, with Holland expected to "have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday."

While this raised questions about whether the Spider-Man star can successfully swing between filming Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 this year, along with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Marvel reportedly had a plan to juggle the actor's schedule.

It remains to be seen whether that remains true or if Spider-Man 4 and Doomsday concurrent timelines are Marvel's new solution.

But fans should learn more as further Avengers 5 casting news is expected now that production is underway.

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters on May 1, 2026, and Spider-Man 4 is expected to be released on July 31, 2026.