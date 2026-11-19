The first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended cut brings back Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, a fan-favorite character from Marvel Television's Defenders corner. The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie pushed several street-level characters to the forefront alongside the titular web-slinger, giving the spotlight to Jon Bernthal's Punisher and The Hand. However, there was one glaring omission that would've improved the film's plot: Claire Temple. Spider-Man: Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers already confirmed in August 2026 that Dawson filmed scenes as Temple for the film, but it didn't make the final cut. Despite that, Sony Pictures' latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release, set to release on December 4 in the United States, will look to fix that major injustice by including Claire Temple's cut sequence in the movie.

Rosario Dawson (via Instagram) shared the first look at Claire Temple's MCU return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended cut, showcasing the character wearing Metro-General scrubs alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a hospital gown.

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This deleted scene, now being restored, finally brings Netflix's Night Nurse into the mainline MCU. Claire Temple's inclusion in Brand New Day is significant, as it gives Peter Parker a new street-level ally who already knows how to patch up New York's vigilantes while also deepening the movie's ties to the Defenders corner of the universe.

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