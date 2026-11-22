VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas directly dismissed Chris Pratt's rumored cameo as Star-Lord in the Disney+ series.

The WandaVision spinoff pulled off multiple surprises that elevated the MCU series, such as bringing back Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff in the finale to help revive Paul Bettany's Vision, and its post-credits scene that changed the complexion of Avengers: Doomsday with the mind-blowing Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom connection. While those twists made narrative sense within the broader WandaVision trilogy, pre-release chatter had fans expecting something far more random.

In March 2025, rumors circulated claiming that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would appear in VisionQuest to team up with White Vision, a speculation loosely tied to the Paul Bettany-led spinoff, Avengers: Doomsday, or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, this rumored crossover never materialized on screen.

Marvel Studios

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas addressed the persistent rumors surrounding cut cameos in the WandaVision spinoff on Disney+, pointing out that his team "did what [they] set out to do:"

The Direct: "One thing we would kept hearing about 'VisionQuest' throughout this whole process was just about a string of cameos and appearances, all that were cut and never made it onto screen, if they were ever a thing in the first place. Were there any plans to bring in other notable MCU characters that you guys just eventually decided to scrap?" Terry Matalas: "No, we did what we set out to do. Yeah, no, I’ve seen bunch of those reports of this. I’ve heard [those things]."

When asked about other heroes' inclusion in VisionQuest, Matalas dismissed the idea that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and Ms. Marvel were ever part of the series, attributing the speculation entirely to clickbait. The MCU producer also debunked claims that the WandaVision trilogy capper was a sequel to Agents of SHIELD:

The Direct: "Like Star-Lord and Ms. Marvel, I don’t see where they come in." Terry Matalas: "I don’t know where any of those come from, other than people just say it to generate clicks. There was one that was like, 'It’s an 'Agents of SHIELD sequel.' Like what? It was never any of that. We did exactly what we set out to do."

In February 2026, Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus claimed that VisionQuest would be connected to Agents of SHIELD, specifically involving an AI.

Perez's claim has led to widespread speculation among the MCU fanbase, but this connection never showed up. In November 2026, Perez clarified on X that the supposed Easter egg would have been tied to AIDA, the Season 4 big bad of the Clark Gregg-led series.

ABC

As for Star-Lord, Matalas' latest comments also aligned with what Chris Pratt said about his MCU character's future in January 2026. While Peter Quill did return to Earth after the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it seems that he will not make an on-screen comeback anytime soon.

In a previous interview, Pratt confirmed that Star-Lord would return, but "not in 2026," effectively debunking his VisionQuest comeback with Paul Bettany's Vision:

"That’s right... Eventually. Maybe not in 2026, but we did make a promise that Star-Lord would return and you know I like to make good on my promises."

Even at the height of the speculation, a team-up between the former leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Vision felt like an odd fit, especially given that VisionQuest was designed to close out the intimate, magic-and-memory-driven story threads that began in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along.

While the connections to Star-Lord and Agents of SHIELD would have been exciting, these Easter eggs never made sense to include in VisionQuest in the first place. Keeping the focus squarely on Vision's identity and the Maximoff family legacy rather than shoehorning in unrelated cameos.

As a result, VisionQuest avoided the cameo-trap pitfall that has bogged down other franchise installments, proving that Terry Matalas and his team truly did stick to the exact story they set out to tell.

So Will Vision & Star-Lord Ever Team Up In The Future?

Marvel Television

The MCU has excelled in showcasing unexpected team-ups between characters during mega crossover events. Some notable examples include Thor, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon from Infinity War; Iron Man and Doctor Strange in the same film; and Nebula and War Machine in Endgame.

These pairings resulted in some of the franchise's best moments, and there is no reason to believe that it would stop, which is why there is hope for a future Vision and Star-Lord dynamic down the line.

A Vision and Star-Lord pairing would only need perfect timing, and the odd dynamic already creates compelling storylines. If anything, teaming up a hyper-logical synthezoid with an impulsive space outlaw practically writes itself.

With Peter Quill grounded on Earth and Vision newly restored after the VisionQuest finale, the two heroes are closer in proximity than ever before, making an eventual crossover in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars an intriguing possibility if Marvel ever decides to pull the trigger.

Moreover, the pair's shared grief over lost loves (Gamora and Wanda) also gives them genuine common ground. In a battle, Quill's scrappy aerial improvisation paired with Vision's phasing and precision firepower would also elevate any fight sequences on the battlefield. Hopefully, Marvel Studios pulls the trigger before it's too late.