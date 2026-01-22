That Expected VisionQuest MCU Cameo Just Got Debunked

A longtime MCU star just debunked one of the most popular cameo theories surrounding the upcoming VisionQuest series. Over the last few months, a growing contingent of Marvel fans has thought that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would appear in the 2026 streaming series, popping up alongside Paul Bettany's super-powered synthezoid Vision. This all stems from an image that appeared online last spring. In March 2025, several pieces of supposed Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars concept art were spotted by eagle-eyed fans online.

One of these concept pieces saw Pratt's former Guardian of the Galaxy cozied up on a couch next to White Vision. While it was initially assumed to be for one of the forthcoming Avengers films, as time has gone on, more and more people have pondered whether it could actually be for VisionQuest.

That theory, however, was officially debunked, as Pratt offered a bit more information about his MCU future. Speaking with Steve Hargrave about his upcoming film, Mercy, the Star-Lord actor was asked whether his MCU hero would return to the screen in 2026.

As Hargrave joked, that yes, in fact, Star-Lord would be coming back, Pratt posited, "That’s right... Eventually," adding, "We did make a promise that Star-Lord would return and... I like to make good on my promises:"

"That’s right... Eventually. Maybe not in 2026, but we did make a promise that Star-Lord would return and you know I like to make good on my promises."

This seems to take the actor/character out of the running for both VisionQuest and Avengers: Doomsday, shutting down fan conjecture that Pratt would have at least a small role in either project.

Marvel Studios

It was previously reported that Pratt's rock-and-roll-loving supe was "supposed to be involved" in Doomsday, but nothing concrete has come out about a potential cameo for the character in the Paul Bettany-led streaming show.

Pratt's MCU return was teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That film ended with the text "The legendary Star-Lord will return." Since then, though, the character has been conspicuously absent from the on-screen universe. VisionQuest is expected to be released on Disney+ later this year, following Paul Bettany's White Vision after the events of 2021's WandaVision.

Who Could Cameo in VisionQuest?

Marvel Studios

Just because Star-Lord is seemingly not in VisionQuest does not mean the upcoming streaming show will not have any exciting character cameos for fans to ogle over. It's the MCU after all.

Of course, the most significant 'cameo' set to appear in the series (if you want to call it that) will be its central villain, Ultron. Yes, the Avengers 2 big bad is set to make his grand Marvel Studios return in VisionQuest. James Spader's anarchic android will reportedly square off against Paul Bettany's Vision with the help of his steel-skinned bride-to-be Jacosta (played by T'Nia Miller).

A bevvy of other MCU AI characters are also set to appear in the new Disney+ show, bringing back fan-favorite names like FRIDAY, EDITH, and JARVIS.

Beyond that, VisionQuest's mystery characters remain precisely that. There are rumors that Joe Locke's Wiccan, Vision's spell-binding son, could pop up at some point in the series, along with Ruaridh Mollica as his other super-powered child, Tommy Maximoff/Speed.

If both Maximoff twins do appear in the new show, one cannot rule out the possibility of their Avengers member mother, Wanda, popping up as well; however, since she remains dead in MCU canon, that seems highly unlikely.