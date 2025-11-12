Guardians of the Galaxy’s Avengers: Doomsday Involvement Explained by New Report

A new Avengers: Doomsday report has revealed just how significant a role the Guardians of the Galaxy will play in the upcoming movie. While some of Marvel Studios' biggest names—like Captain America, Thor, and Hulk—have been confirmed for the 2026 blockbuster, there are still several characters who have been left in the lurch. Among these are James Gunn's space-faring team of A-holes, who have not been seen in the super-powered franchise since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to insider Alex Perez, the Guardians' impact on Doomsday may be limited. Speaking during one of his monthly Q&As on The Cosmic Circus, Perez posited that Zoe Saldaña's Gamora, specifically, will be "out of the picture," with her overall presence being used as "an example regarding how the barriers between the universes have been eroding:"

Abbe8669: "Considering both the original and new line-up of Guardians of the Galaxy—including Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, Drax, Mantis, Gamora, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell—which of these characters is currently NOT expected to have any role or cameo in either 'Avengers: Doomsday' or 'Avengers: Secret Wars?'" Alex Perez: "Gamora is going to be out of the picture, though I believe that Gamora’s presence in the MCU will be used as an example regarding how the barriers between the universes have been eroding since the Gamora we see in 'Endgame' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is not from our universe/timeline per se."

As for the rest of the team, Perez did not have much to say. "I really haven’t heard much about the Guardians aside from Star-Lord," the known Marvel scooper remarked, adding that Chris Pratt's rock-and-roll-loving super was "supposed to be involved:"

"I really haven’t heard much about the Guardians aside from Star-Lord. I know he was previously supposed to be involved, so let’s keep an eye on him for now."

Fans will remember that the original Guardians of the Galaxy team disbanded at the end of Guardians 3, leaving Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel's Groot to lead a new lineup of heroes headlined by Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Kraglin.

The future of the Guardians franchise has been relatively unclear since their latest theatrical outing, following the departure of director James Gunn from the MCU. No official word on the team's Doomsday appearance has been made public, but one star seems to think he will for sure not be in the film.

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy Appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Even though the Avengers: Doomsday cast has been detailed at length to this point, and not a single Guardians of the Galaxy character is on it, that does not mean they will not be.

There have been rumors circulating lately about a potential second Doomsday cast announcement event, revealing even more names set to put their stamp on the Multiversal blockbuster (such as Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and a Spider-Man of some sort).

The Guardians could still be confirmed for the movie, but that does not mean all of them will be back. The most likely name to appear seems to be Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. There have been several reports to date indicating that he will appear in one of the two upcoming Avengers movies.

According to a previous report from Perez about Pratt's former Guardians team captain, he may seek to build up a new team of Earth-based misfits in one of his future MCU appearances. Perhaps Doomsday will be the place where those pieces could fall into place.

As for the rest of the Guardians lineup, it is unclear whether they will appear in some capacity or not. Zoe Saldaña seems to 100% be done with the franchise, so Gamora is out of the question, but the remainder of the team is still out there somewhere, just waiting to be called upon.