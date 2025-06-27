1 Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Has 'No Confidence' In Avengers Doomsday Appearance (Exclusive)

One Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor, isn't counting on returning for Marvel's next big crossover event. Marvel Studios has revealed almost 30 characters returning for Avengers Doomsday, but has yet to show off any of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy returning for the next Avengers outing.

While promoting his new film, The Floaters, Seth Green shut down talks of his Marvel character, Howard the Duck, appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. With James Gunn running DC Studios now as well, the Howard The Duck's future in the MCU seems bleak.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Guardians of the Galaxy star Seth Green admitted they have "no confidence" in being included in Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite voicing Howard in multiple projects, including What If...?, when asked if there had been any talks about voicing the live-action version of the character again, Green responded, "No, nothing of any substance:"

"No, nothing of any substance...I love [playing the character]. It's one of my greatest privileges. You don't even know, man, how much this means to have done it in all the ways that I have. It's awesome."

As for a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, Green shut down the idea, "I have zero confidence that that's ever going to happen:"

"I'm pretty sure I would have heard earlier that that was gonna happen. Nobody gave me a tip sheet or teed me up with talking points... So no, I have zero confidence that that's ever going to happen."

Marvel Studios

In 2022, a French Disney magazine teased that Green's Howard the Duck could appear in the She-Hulk series on Disney+, but that never happened.

Howard the Duck first showed up in the MCU in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy, lounging in the ruins of the Collector's museum. He returned for a quick cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, seen chatting with alien patrons on the pleasure planet Contraxia.

He even appeared during the massive final battle in Avengers: Endgame, stepping through a portal with the other heroes, though his screen time amounted to a split second. Most recently, he played a larger role in Marvel’s animated series What If...?, voiced by Green, where he appeared in multiple episodes and even married Darcy Lewis in one alternate universe.

Could Howard the Duck Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Seth Green's latest comments to The Direct haven't inspired much hope for a Howard the Duck comeback in the MCU.

At this point, Howard's most likely return would be through animation, maybe even joining the Marvel Zombies cast, rather than live-action. With James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy wrapped and the future of that team in limbo, there's no obvious place for Howard to pop up.

Although Chris Pratt's Peter Quill is set to return, Dave Bautista has expressed he won't reprise Drax unless Gunn is involved, an unlikely scenario.

That said, Howard could still sneak into a background cameo, much like his blink-and-you’ll miss-it moment in Avengers: Endgame, possibly without Green's involvement at all.