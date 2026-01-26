Chris Pratt Confirms Star-Lord’s MCU Future

Chris Pratt made an exciting promise about his MCU future three years after his last appearance as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Pratt made his debut in the MCU in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, where he brilliantly portrayed Peter Quill and formed the titular Marvel team. Since then, Quill has become a cornerstone for the MCU, making him a beloved part of the billion-dollar franchise and a major fixture in the last two Avengers movies. While his stint with the Guardians ended in Vol. 3, Pratt's time as Quill is far from over.

Speaking in a new interview with Extra TV while promoting his new film, Mercy, Chris Pratt confirmed that Marvel Studios will fulfill the promise made regarding Star Lord's future at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, saying "I can tell you it will happen:"

Extra TV: "Chris, the internet is swirling about you returning to the MCU. What can you give me?" Chris Pratt: "I saw some of that come out as well. All I can say is that at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they made a promise that the legendary Star-Lord will return. And I just know the folks down at Marvel, they always make good on their promises. I can’t tell you when that’s going to be, but I can tell you it will happen."

Marvel Studios

In a separate interview with Man on the Red Carpet, Pratt shared that Star-Lord won't return this year, but he appeared to have a quick pause that may subtly tease that he might be lying and could potentially appear in a minor role in Avengers: Doomsday:

"That’s right... Eventually. Maybe not in 2026, but we did make a promise that Star-Lord would return, and you know I like to make good on my promises."

Pratt's latest comments indicate he is highly enthusiastic about his eventual MCU return, which is a good sign not just for the character but for the franchise in general. It also confirms that Marvel does intend to bring his character back at some point.

The threequel's ending showed Peter Quill returning to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather, suggesting that his next adventures will take place on his home planet. It's worth noting that Quill spent some time on Earth during Avengers: Endgame, helping the rest of the Avengers defeat Thanos and his army.

When Will Chris Pratt's Peter Quill Return in the MCU?

It is unknown when Chris Pratt's Peter Quill will return in the MCU, but there are two upcoming movies in which the character could potentially make his on-screen comeback: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The crossover nature and the high stakes of these projects make the most sense for Quill to return, considering that it is an all-hands-on-deck situation as the Multiverse begins to collapse due to incursions.

In November 2025, Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus claimed that Star-Lord was "supposed to be involved" in Avengers: Doomsday, but he seemed unsure about the character's inclusion. Pratt was not part of the confirmed cast list during Marvel Studios' livestream announcement, so his appearance in Doomsday could later turn out to be a surprise or a minor role.

If Quill ends up appearing in Doomsday, it's possible that he could be one of the recruits helping the Earth-based heroes fend off the threats that Doctor Doom will send while the other Avengers are in a different universe.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars is the more likely project for Quill to return because it offers a fresh storytelling opportunity for the character.

Given that the Multiverse Saga capper is rumored to feature a Battleworld plot in which Doctor Doom creates his own universe and rules it, Quill is the perfect leader of a possible resistance against the villain's rule. Interestingly, Quill was already featured prominently in the 2015 Secret Wars event written by Jonathan Hickman, where he played a crucial role as one of the raft's survivors who awakened on Battleworld.