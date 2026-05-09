2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Bring Back A 2nd Major 'Avengers Infinity War' Superhero, According to MCU Disney+ Show Theory (But Not the One Who Fans Thought)

2026's WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, might be bringing back a major hero from Avengers: Infinity War, marking the first-ever team-up between two MCU characters never before seen on-screen together. VisionQuest is set to continue Vision's personal journey as he tries to regain his memories and sense of purpose following his revival from WandaVision. While he is confirmed to meet human versions of previous AI programs introduced in the Infinity Saga, such as Ultron and JARVIS, an unexpected hero appears set to join Vision in his post-Westview adventure.

A new MCU Disney+ show theory suggests that VisionQuest sets the stage for an unlikely friendship between Vision and Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), a dynamic already teased in leaked concept art from Avengers: Doomsday.

The concept art showed Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and White Vision together inside a modern family home, with some pointing out that they seem to be roommates.

As White Vision headed to the unknown after WandaVision, he must have ended up meeting Star-Lord at some point in his journey, presumably after Peter Quill returned to Earth at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While many interpreted White Vision's final moments in WandaVision as him heading into space, it is more likely that he scoured the globe for clues about his true self. White Vision must've seen Star-Lord's return to Earth and decided to monitor him before eventually revealing that he needs his help in his quest for identity.

Given that Quill came from space, it's possible that Vision wants his help to seek help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ravagers, or his other allies from space to "fix" him and help him find his purpose.

It's worth noting that Vision and Peter Quill never met, despite being part of the massive Avengers: Infinity War ensemble, so their potential team-up in VisionQuest and beyond would offer exciting and fresh storytelling opportunities.

VisionQuest, a WandaVision sequel, is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Why Vision & Star-Lord's Team-Up Makes Perfect Sense in The MCU

Marvel Studios

The MCU is a franchise that thrived on unexpected pairings, such as Thor and Rocket Raccoon, Loki and Mobius, and most recently, Deadpool and Wolverine. Seeing another odd-couple dynamic in the MCU in the form of White Vision and Star-Lord would be an exciting path for the MCU's future because it offers plenty of interesting moments that could lead to bigger crossovers down the road.

This partnership is ideal because both characters are trying to find their purpose, and their shared bond would help them achieve what they have been chasing: a genuine sense of belonging and a clearer definition of who they truly are.

Peter Quill is best known for being a guy who rallies misfits and finds family in dysfunction, and what better way for him to continue his purpose than by helping a lost android like White Vision find his way. Given that a previous rumor claimed that part of Star-Lord's future is building a new team of unlikely heroes, Vision is the first ideal member of that group.

All in all, a bond with White Vision keeps Star-Lord relevant without forcing him into every Avengers crossover. It also gives Vision a strong ally that would help him navigate a difficult path after being reborn.