The disparate superhero teams of the MCU are united in the latest logo for Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' next major theatrical release is the first Avengers film in the Multiverse Saga, but it comes at a time when the MCU hasn't really outlined who the Avengers are in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. That's resulted in several new and conflicting superhero teams forming in the MCU, and they'll all be represented in Avengers: Doomsday.

A new logo for Avengers: Doomsday pays homage to the multiple teams audiences will see on-screen together in the Phase 6 film. The new logo features the traditional Avengers "A" at the center, with a ring encompassing it that includes the names of the teams in Avengers: Doomsday. The four major teams in Avengers 5 are the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

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When Avengers: Doomsday opens, it will find two separate teams laying claim to the Avengers name, with the Thunderbolts having been named the New Avengers by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts*, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) seemingly starting his own rival team with some of the original Avengers members, which Bucky Barnes alluded to when he said Wilson had filed for a trademark of the team name.

On the New Avengers side are Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Rivaling them on Sam Wilson's team seem to be Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Falcon (Joaquin Torres).

Additionally, teams from other universes will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, with the Fantastic Four joining from Earth-828 and the original X-Men actors from the Fox movies returning.

The X-Men team will include Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming). Representing the Fantastic Four are the same quartet from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

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The team-up between the different superhero groups has already been teased in various logos for Avengers: Doomsday, including one that combined the Avengers "A", X-Men "X", and Fantastic Four "4" into a single emblem.

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Another variation of the promo art shows the different logos of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four colliding and fracturing, potentially replicating the idea of "universes colliding" literally via incursions in Avengers: Doomsday.

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Further promo art for Avengers: Doomsday from Hex Facility shows the faces of various MCU heroes within the logo and title treatment. The X-Men appear grouped in one corner, followed by the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the remaining Avengers heroes, including Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Ant-Man.

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Marvel Studios has promoted its upcoming crossover film with a variety of different logos across the world. One physical standee of the Avengers: Doomsday logo shows the traditional "A" emblem filled with green magic lightning, representing Doctor Doom's powers.

Marvel Studios

The first poster for Avengers: Doomsday, like past Avengers films, was a fresh treatment of the Avengers logo, showing it embossed in green with a stained-glass window background.

Marvel Studios

Following the events of Thunderbolts*, a new team has taken over Avengers Tower and rebranded it with their logo in Avengers: Doomsday. The New Avengers have a similar take on the old Avengers' logo, but replace the color scheme with a bright white "A" and a red circle in the background.

These disparate teams will be seen together on-screen for the first time when Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will play the film's main villain, Victor von Doom, and the Russo Brothers will return to direct for Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Doomsday's New Logo Hints at an Avengers Union

Avengers: Doomsday's latest logo makes it clear that there are distinct separate teams in the new Avengers film, with the heroes of the MCU more fractured than ever after Avengers: Endgame. But the superhero teams forging the logo's ring also suggest they won't remain disparate for long.

Doctor Doom poses an overarching threat to all these superhero teams, no matter where they are in the Multiverse, forcing them to set aside their differences and come together if they want to have a chance of stopping him.

This is enough to bring the heroes together, but who will lead such a vast team of varying personalities and backgrounds? That may have already been revealed by From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes, which hinted at Captain America (Sam Wilson) "leading the most disparate group of heroes he's ever encountered."

Coming out of Avengers: Doomsday, it remains to be seen what the Avengers mega team will look like, or even if any of these teams will make it out intact.