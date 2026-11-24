James Gunn's run at the top of DC Studios has taken another step towards termination. Gunn and Peter Safran were unceremoniously shown the door on Monday, November 9, exiting their roles as co-CEOs about four years after taking over. David Ellison and his new Skydance corporation are heading in a new direction with who's running DC, and that person is former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham. Technically, Gunn and Safran are still in charge until December 1, Latcham's first day in the superhero office, but that's basic semantics.

Gunn didn't wait for Latcham to put his nameplate on his old desk before making a subtle public adjustment online.

The comic book movie legend quietly removed his DC Studios co-CEO title from his Instagram bio, replacing it with "Strictly Writer/Director." The rest of the bio still shouts out #Superman, #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, and #Peacemaker, along with "dog owner, husband, servant to my cat."

James Gunn

That small swap is another reminder that this is real, and it's the end of an era of Gunn making creative decisions for the direction of the DCU at DC Studios.

It's not too surprising that Gunn would go ahead and make this profile update before his role is officially replaced on December 1. DC Fans know that Gunn is very active on Instagram and Meta's other social app, Threads, often sharing news and replying to users with tidbits.

Under Gunn, the DCU was reborn with Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, Lanterns, Clayface, and the forthcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by Gunn.

Future universe-building plans Gunn laid out are certainly at risk, though, especially those that are just in the early development stage like The Brave and the Bold or Swamp Thing.

There will certainly be a new DCU Batman movie, sooner rather than later. But it may not follow any of the ideas Gunn had for it, like Batman's son, Damian Wayne, being part of the story.

Under Skydance, DC is expected to focus more on big-name characters instead of stories like Peacemaker, Supergirl, and Creature Commandos. That doesn't bode well for James Mangold's Swamp Thing.

DC Studios

The big question on everyone's mind, and one that hasn't been answered yet, is whether or not the "new" DCU will become an even "newer" DCU and get a hard reboot after Man of Tomorrow.

As for Gunn himself, being "Strictly Writer/Director" opens up a few different paths. He could keep writing and directing at DC Studios under Latcham, go back to Marvel Studios, again, or make an unrelated, non-comic book movie.

In his official statement on stepping down, Gunn did say that he and Safran have "just been engaged on another DC project," one he's writing himself. It's unclear if this is a third Superman movie, a Justice League movie, or something else, but it more than likely connects to what he's building with Man of Tomorrow.

This is an odd situation, and there could be hurt feelings involved. Not a good sign.

Gunn has been the one creatively in charge for four years, so a demotion back to just working on his own films, within someone else's greater universe that he started, could be tricky.

However, Gunn is still one of the most beloved and sought-after names in superhero filmmaking. He's written and directed five fan-favorite Marvel and DC movies since 2014, and no one else can say that. Because of this, Skydance may try to keep him on, to use his term, "Strictly" as a writer and director. He could help push the story of Superman (David Corenswet), and even the Justice League, forward.

If Skydance reboots the DCU, tanking the interest and excitement around Man of Tomorrow, Gunn will likely never work for DC again.

Why DC Should Keep James Gunn

DC Studios

DC fans have been through enough. They've been trying to play catch-up to Marvel since 2013's Man of Steel, and really since 2016, when Warner Bros. super-sped its universe building straight to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

A lot of fans were just now getting back on the DC train, and resetting again would lose so much interest, and Skydance would somehow have to try and earn it back all over again.

Sure, some DCU projects haven't been loved, and Supergirl was an embarrassing financial bomb, but Gunn's casting has been top-notch. Nearly every new DC project has had a very high approval rating for its cast, and recasting some of these iconic characters, namely Superman and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), would be a disaster.

Also, if Skydance wants to make money, it needs fans to believe that Man of Tomorrow is building to something and that those plans are still in place. If Man of Tomorrow is the last film of that universe, it will bomb.

This already happened to DC fans with 2023's film slate. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all hit theaters with everyone knowing these movies were soon to be erased from the universe and that it was time to start over.

It is okay to admit that Gunn may not have been the best person to put in charge of everything. He even said as much, noting his dislike for the corporate aspects of running a studio. But he's a proven, reliable writer and director who should be a huge part of DC's future.