The class reunion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 just got a lot more complicated. Not long after Marvel Studios let it slip that Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones were all reprising their Netflix roles for the upcoming outing, Elodie Yung, who played Elektra Natchios in both Daredevil and The Defenders, was spotted filming scenes in New York City. Rumors of her return had been floating around for a while. But finally seeing the actress in costume changes the game not only for her character but also for many others.

When Elektra debuted in Daredevil Season 2, she acted as both a friend and a foe to the titular hero. Her methods were far more cruel than Matt Murdock's, but he needed her help to bring down the Hand. The conflict was intense, to say the least, and Elektra lost her life as a result of it.

Death is never the end in comic book projects, however. In The Defenders, Elektra returned after being resurrected by the Hand and turned into a weapon. It took some time, but Matt eventually got through to his ex, helping her turn over a new leaf. Unfortunately, their embrace was cut short when a building fell on top of them.

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Of course, Matt survived the ordeal, getting back on his horse in Daredevil Season 3. Elektra, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky. She was presumed dead throughout the final outing, which meant she missed out on what many consider to be the show's peak.

The addition that really made Daredevil soar to new heights in its last season was Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye, an FBI agent whom Wilson Fisk manipulated into doing his bidding. Poindexter's fractured mind and unique personality quickly made him a fan-favorite. And his final scene promised to pay off that love in spades, teasing his transformation into Bullseye.

Born Again picked up that plot thread quickly, putting Bullseye at the center of the series' inciting incident by having him kill Foggy Nelson. The villain returned later in the season and sought revenge against Fisk's wife, Vanessa, who betrayed him after asking him to take out Matt's oldest and dearest friend.

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The sophomore outing of the Disney+ series saw Daredevil and Bullseye bury the hatchet, as much as arch-enemies could. Bullseye even decided to start fighting for someone other than himself, linking up with the mysterious Mr. Charles. However, it's hard to imagine the villain moving forward without a rival.

Fortunately, the perfect replacement for Daredevil is on the way. Elektra and Bullseye have an intense rivalry in the comics that dates back decades. Despite both being killers, they have different codes that often put them at odds.

The hatred runs so deep, in fact, that the two characters came to blows in 2003's Daredevil movie. Their battle wasn't anything to write home about, as the Ben Affleck-led project struggled to do justice to the source material. But at least it had Bullseye and Elektra cross paths because Netflix overlooked their rivalry entirely.

Born Again can take the target off the streaming giant's back by having Bullseye set his sights on Elektra or the other way around. There might even be room for Elektra to get revenge for a moment that's been haunting her since the 1980s.

Elektra Can Turn The Tables On Bullseye In Daredevil Born Again Season 3

Like her Netflix counterpart, Jennifer Garner's Elektra met a tragic end in Daredevil. Bullseye went after her after being hired by Kingpin and took her life in front of Matt. The movie was actually paying homage to an iconic moment from Frank Miller's Daredevil #181, when Bullseye stabbed Elektra with her own sai, ending her life.

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The Netflix shows decided to remove Bullseye from the equation and make Elektra's deaths the Hand's doing. While a bummer at the time because it robbed fans of seeing a great Marvel Comics moment get its due in live-action, the whole thing might've worked out in Elektra's favor.

Since Yung's character has already had multiple brushes with death, it's unlikely that the MCU will put her life on the line again. Bullseye is unlikely to receive the same treatment, especially since the work he's doing for Mr. Charles remains a mystery.

Elektra isn't a goody-two-shoes, being willing to throw others under the bus if it gets her closer to her goal. But she isn't cruel, and Matt often brings out the best in her. If Bullseye steps out of line in Born Again Season 3 and threatens Matt or his friends, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up on the wrong end of an attack from Elektra's sai.

It would certainly be hard to say goodbye to a villain as good as Bullseye. However, the opportunity to flip Miller's iconic moment on its head may be too good for Marvel Studios to pass up.