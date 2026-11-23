Never before has a franchise received quite as much box office debate as the DCU, and James Gunn's firing might have doomed its next movie, Man of Tomorrow. Immediately after Paramount Pictures acquired Warner Bros. Discovery, merging into the new Skydance, James Gunn and Peter Safran's futures as DC Studios co-CEOs seemed secure. But that was all quickly thrown out the window, as Marvel Studios alum Jeremy Latcham was brought in to take over, seemingly with a mandate to push DC's biggest superheroes to the forefront. Still, Gunn has another movie set to release on July 9, 2027, with Man of Tomorrow, his Superman sequel, which will bring back David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to fight Lars Eidinger's Brainiac.

"I think I've seen this film before, and I didn't like the ending" may be the Taylor Swift lyrics bellowing through Gunn's mind following his exit as DC Studios CEO. Back in 2023, Warner Bros. delivered the final four movies from the now-defunct DCEU that were produced before Gunn's hiring to redefine the blue brand, and all four flopped dramatically at the box office, losing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Combined, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom only grossed $976.7 million against a collective production budget of $645 million. When considering marketing expenses and the hefty box office share that goes to the theater chains, the four superhero flops could have lost upwards of $500 million, partly as the looming reboot took a toll on interest.

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The situation with Man of Tomorrow isn't identical to the DCEU's closing-down sale, as the DCU is expected to continue rather than be rebooted. Latcham may be taking the reins at DC Studios, but Gunn is cooking up another project after his 2027 epic, which many have speculated will be Superman 3, picking up from Man of Tomorrow's reported cliffhanger ending with more from Corenswet's Clark Kent.

Still, one has to wonder whether news that creative change is coming to DC again could hamper Man of Tomorrow's box-office chances. To make things worse, the DCU hasn't exactly been a rolling streak of hits so far, as just this year Supergirl only brought in $126.5 million (standing to lose $100-120 million, via Variety) while Clayface earned even less at $120.3 million. The Clayface figure is more acceptable due to its R-rated body horror status and low budget, but it still doesn't say great things about where interest lies in the DCU before Man of Tomorrow.

Granted, Man of Tomorrow still has hits working in its favor, as Superman itself was a sturdy, albeit not groundbreaking, success, grossing $618.7 million and reportedly generating $100 million in profit (although that figure is disputed). The movie will also mark the second appearance of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and the first time fans will see him as a fully-fledged superhero, following the massive success of HBO's Lanterns, which sparked hopes of a Season 2 renewal.

How Much Will Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Earn at the Box Office?

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It's far too early to say with any certainty where Man of Tomorrow will land at the box office, and estimates, much like Superman, have varied wildly. Some fear the movie could go the way of Supergirl, while others are aiming as high as $1 billion, but the most likely estimate is somewhere in the middle.

Superman's biggest obstacle was landing with international audiences; out of its $618.7 million gross, only 42.7% came from outside the U.S. For comparison's sake, Man of Steel earned a similar $670.1 million in 2013, but brought in 56.6% of that overseas, where superhero movies have been struggling more and more in recent years, outside of heavy hitters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Unless James Gunn can somehow captivate international audiences more with Man of Tomorrow, it seems likely to perform similarly to Superman, landing between $600 and $700 million. There's no doubt that audiences love a superhero crossover, and Man of Tomorrow looks to be going big on the Justice League setup, but interest in the DCU may not be high enough yet for that to matter.

Still, there is a real chance that Man of Tomorrow's larger premise of an alien invasion from Brainiac, combined with the inclusion of more superheroes, is enough to elevate its box office above Superman. After all, Gunn made his name off the back of sci-fi superhero movies with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, so a return to that could boost it up to $800 million, but likely not much higher.