'Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow' Is Confirmed to Include 4 DC Characters From Zack Snyder's Justice League & Superman Movies (But as New Versions)

DC Studios' Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow will feature a handful of heroes previously brought to life in the Justice League and Superman movies developed by former DC lead creative Zack Snyder. Man of Tomorrow will be the fourth movie in the DCU, adding a new chapter to DC Studios' franchise led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Naturally, given how soon this comes after Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU), a few big names will appear in both.

Four characters previously seen in Zack Snyder's DCEU are confirmed for roles in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, which debuts in theaters on July 9, 2027. This group kicks off with the movie's leading character, Superman, played by David Corenswet. Known for his sense of hope and a costume that differs from past Men of Steel, Corenswet's Clark Kent is still fairly early in his run as a hero, even as he goes up against Lars Eidinger's Brainiac.

Snyder featured the Kryptonian hero in leading roles in four of his movies, played by Henry Cavill (along with a controversial cameo in 2022's Black Adam). More stoic than Corenswet's version, Cavill learned of his status as a Kryptonian in 2013's Man of Steel and evolved into the role of Superman in his later appearances.

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The most recent addition to Gunn's DCU is Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock, who will also return in Man of Tomorrow. First making a cameo in Superman, Alcock then led her own solo Supergirl movie in 2026. Helping bring Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run to life on the big screen, Kara Zor-El will grow into her role as one of Earth's protectors alongside Superman in her third DCU appearance.

Previously, Sasha Calle brought Kara Zor-El to the big screen for the first time in decades in 2023's The Flash. She was kept captive in an alternate universe after Kal-El did not survive, bringing her massive power levels to the forefront alongside multiple versions of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen.

Man of Tomorrow will also get an influx of Green Lanterns, as Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Aaron Pierre's Hal Jordan are both set to join the cast. While Gardner is much more brash and hot-headed in Superman and 2025's Peacemaker Season 2, Stewart is slowly learning the ropes of being a Lantern in his Lanterns series; he shows a calculated, focused nature and draws on his military training to aid his evolution into a superhero in Superman 2.

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Green Lantern had a complicated status in the DCEU, only making a few cameos in Zack Snyder's Justice League. An alien Lantern named Yalan Gur appeared in the flashback fight against Darkseid before being killed, and Wayne T. Carr filmed a scene as John Stewart for the end of the movie before it was removed from the final cut.

Finally, Xolo Maridueña is confirmed to join the Man of Tomorrow cast, reprising his role as Jaime Reyes, better known as the Blue Beetle. This will be his first time playing the role since he made his DC debut in 2023's Blue Beetle solo movie, although his specific role in Man of Tomorrow is unknown.

Maridueña's original solo movie was released after Warner Bros. moved from Snyder to Gunn but before Gunn's franchise debuted in late 2024. This movie showed Jaime's origin story, as he found the Scarab that gave him his powers and returned home to help his family through their struggles.

Other Justice League Members' Expected Debuts in the DCU

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Even with over half a dozen classic Justice League members confirmed for Man of Tomorrow's cast, many are still wondering if more of these heroes could be introduced alongside Corenswet's Superman.

The DCU's first Flash-centric character is confirmed to join soon after Man of Tomorrow, with Jimmy Tatro playing Gorilla Grodd in The People vs. Gorilla Grodd on HBO Max. This could tease that the DCU may introduce the Flash at some point in Man of Tomorrow, but he will more than likely be held back until a later date for his big debut.

Additionally, after Lanterns' most recent episode, it's unclear if the Martian Manhunter (also known as J'on 'Jonzz) could make his true live-action debut in this movie. After making a cameo at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and with Lanterns using this breed of alien as a major plot point, this movie could be a good starting point for this character after years of working with the Justice League in the comics.

Man of Tomorrow may also be an avenue for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman to join the party, as reports indicate that a Wonder Woman solo movie is in early development. While many hoped for Adria Arjona to play the role, she now seems to be playing Maxima in this movie. Even so, expanding this universe by looking into Themyscira in this movie could help push the franchise to new heights.