The showrunner from VisionQuest dives deep into the original Human Torch’s history, which may include run-ins with Captain America and Namor. The MCU’s newest Disney+ show took a deep dive into the history of both the MCU and Marvel Comics through one of its longest-running stars, Paul Bettany. It seems only fitting that the show explored Marvel’s earliest era, teasing ties with characters that have been around longer than most superheroes in modern history.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas explained his vision for the Human Torch's early days as a hero in World War II. Speaking with ScreenCrush, he indicated how long the Human Torch has been operating in the MCU timeline, noting his fights against the Nazis and saving people in London. He also teased the hero being "part of the Invaders" and looked back on how he "kills Hitler" in the comics, discussing how there is "a whole series that happened" that fans have not seen of his stories:

ScreenCrush: "That really perked my ears up is when Phineas Horton says, 'You were a hero, hero of your time.' Did you add that in just to give us like, 'Okay, cool. He was the Human Torch. Maybe he fought Nazis,' or in your headcanon, what type of hero was he? Was he like saving people around London?" Matalas: "Yeah, I think he was doing exactly that. I think he was part of the Invaders and part of the… In the comic books, he kills Hitler. So yeah, the idea is, there’s a whole series that happened that we didn’t see that’s about that father and son and the gang in World War II."

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The conversation then moved to the montage sequence from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, in which Captain America and the Howling Commandos took out Nazis in Germany. Matalas then confirmed that Vision likely "knows everything there is to know about what happened with the Invaders," considering how important they were in history:

ScreenCrush: "So, can I ask a follow-up to that because like I said, we did a video in this. Let’s just presume that during the montage in 'First Avenger,' Steve Rogers was part of these Invaders. They had a side mission." Matalas: "You would see Jim Hammond." ScreenCrush: "Oh man, this is exciting. Okay. So, when he sees Vision, how come he’s not like, 'Hey,' in your headcanon? Does he recognize him as the same guy? Do you think it was an off-screen conversation? What are your thoughts?" Matalas: "He knows he was the Synthetic Man. I think Vision probably knows everything there is to know about what happened with the Invaders… because it’s probably a pivotal moment of history and in government record with SHIELD and everyone. So, I'm sure he knows. Whether or not he's really seeing his face is a matter of historical record, whether or not he was ever photographed."

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However, he also does not know that Steve Rogers would have recognized Vision as being the Synthetic Man during that time, but may have come to Vision after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron to discuss it with him:

ScreenCrush: "Did Steve recognize Vision as being the Synthetic Man?" Matalas: "I don't know that he would. I don't know that he would. He's got a reddish purple thing. Maybe. But again, that's one of the other things. It's like, who knows? Maybe after Sokovia, they sat down and he's like, 'You're not going to believe this,' but he certainly knows there's a history and an importance to the Synthetic Man. He has a painting of him in his mind as a reminder. So clearly that way, I'm sure some conversation happened."

The Invaders & How They Could Work in the MCU

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In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Invaders are a team primarily set during World War II, who debuted in Avengers #71 (1969) and got their official team name and origin in Giant-Size Invaders #1 (1975). The team originally included Captain America, Namor, and the Human Torch (Jim Hammond). In their origin story, they save the British Prime Minister from a Nazi operative and are joined by heroes such as Bucky Barnes, Union Jack, Spitfire, Miss America, and the Whizzer.

While there is a small chance this team could still come together in a future MCU project, the story would look much different than it does in the comics. Notably, Namor was only just introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he was shown as the leader of a nation that had been completely isolated until that movie. This came after Steve Rogers went back in time to be with Peggy and years after Jim Hammond's original run in the 1930s and '40s, keeping the trio separated across time.

Also in question are Steve Rogers' ties to the Human Torch, as they would have operated during the same time in World War II. Notably, the MCU has not established that Steve knows of any connection between Vision and the Human Torch, even after spending a good portion of Vision's existence working with him before his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War.

On top of all this, Steve Rogers' future in the MCU is quite uncertain, as it is unknown whether Chris Evans will return to the role after the next two Avengers films. Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier is also in question after Stan's casting in The Batman — Part II, although DC Studios' murky future could allow him to come back to Marvel to join this team. For now, the wait continues to see what Marvel's slate will look like after Phase 6 and what Vision's fate will be after the end of VisionQuest.