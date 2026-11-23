While Moon Knight Season 2 is not happening, Marvel Studios seems to have a replacement lined up that should satisfy fans on Disney+. Moon Knight explored a unique side of the MCU upon its 2022 debut, diving into supernatural and mystical characters in a locale (Egypt) that had never taken the spotlight in a past MCU project. However, even considering how many people seemed to enjoy the work Marvel put in, its status has been up in the air for more than four years.

As of this writing, Marvel Studios has no plans to give Moon Knight a second season on Disney+. The show originally ran from March to May 2022, but it was labeled a limited series, meaning it was not intended to have a second season when it first started.

When Moon Knight first began airing, star Ethan Hawke already had his eyes on the future, even with the show being a limited series. He explained his feelings that it "functions as a limited series" but that it could eventually become "the origin story of a larger thing" down the road:

“The good news is that it’s possibly both. It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series – and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing.”

Marvel Television

Director Mohammed Diab even teased a future for Hawke's Arthur Harrow, who was teased to have been killed by Jake Lockley (one of Marc Spector's alters) in the final moments of Moon Knight's sixth episode. In a reply to a fan, he asked if they were "sure he's dead," suggesting that Lockley may not have taken out the villainous Harrow as initially believed.

Unfortunately, as more time passes since the show ended in 2022, the odds of a Season 2 seem to dwindle. Marvel Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise Brad Winderbaum spoke in February 2025 about the chances of the show getting a second season, explaining that the studio's "priorities [had] shifted" towards developing shows that could "exist as annual releases."

However, Marvel now has plans to bring part of Moon Knight's lore back into the spotlight through new Halloween specials tied to Marvel Zombies on Disney+. Notably, Marvel confirmed development of three new specials for its R-rated What If...? spin-off on Disney+, one of which is centered on Khonshu, following the series' four-episode season that debuted in 2025.

Marvel Television

Along with Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier in 2027 and Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian in 2029, Marvel Animation will deliver Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu as a two-part special for Halloween 2028. While details about the plot are unknown, the special will bring Khonshu back into the spotlight after his roles in Moon Knight and Marvel Zombies, although it is still unclear what role Moon Knight will play in the special (or who will be under the hood).

What to Expect in Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu

Marvel Television

While Marvel has not revealed any plot details for these Halloween specials, the Moon Knight lore played a major role in the original Marvel Zombies season. There, Todd Williams' Eric Brooks took on the responsibility of being Khonshu's avatar, leading to Blade becoming Moon Knight and delivering an epic alternate-universe crossover.

Considering Marvel Zombies was originally a What If...? spin-off, there is a chance that this special could take a similar route by following up on the Blade version of Moon Knight (in spite of his death). This would give Khonshu a wild new co-star after his work with Marc Spector and Steven Knight in the original Moon Knight series, while also giving viewers more Blade as the wait continues for the live-action daywalker to finally be brought to life.

Alternatively, with Blade's demise, a new Fist of Khonshu may yet arise. Perhaps this is how Oscar Isaac returns to the MCU fold, or another hero could take on the mantle. May Calamawy's Layla has also been waiting in the wings since her Disney+ debut, so perhaps Marvel Zombies could twist MCU lore to give her the chance to serve under Khonshu.

Regardless of the specifics, Khonshu is sure to unleash a new kind of fury through Moon Knight in this show, upping the violence and intensity with the R-rating Marvel Zombies can utilize. Going into more adult-oriented action and violence than Moon Knight could offer, this show will also placate fans waiting for more from the white-suited hero in live-action. Thankfully, Moon Knight is a prime candidate to join the MCU's expected Midnight Sons movie, which could deliver an exciting new supernatural story after Ghost Rider opens up that side of the MCU more in 2028.