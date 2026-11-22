Tom Holland's Spider-Man leads off a new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot with some reused Avengers: Endgame footage, upping the odds of a Spider-Man returning soon. With Doomsday less than a month away from release, its marketing is heating up. While many fans are awaiting an official third and final trailer, more and more quotes, images, and teases continue to be released each day, even if it's nothing too earth-shattering yet.

Marvel Studios is trying to hold its cards close to its chest ahead of the December 18 release date, but rumors around Spider-Man, or two Spider-Men, have continually been spiraling. That goes for both Holland and OG Tobey Maguire.

Holland, of course, just headlined his fourth solo Spider-Man film in the MCU, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It became one of the biggest movies ever, earning $2.5 billion worldwide, and is even getting an extended re-release in December.

Holland has been more expected to be in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, rather than Doomsday, but the possibility is still out there. Even his Brand New Day co-star, Mark Ruffalo, seems to be set up for a Doomsday return, after Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) collected Bruce Banner in an added Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits scene.

As for Maguire, he last appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, joined by fellow former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield. The two helped Peter 1 (Holland) navigate the loss of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and try to cure past villains from their respective universes. Maguire has been much more widely speculated to be in Doomsday, as worlds will (literally) collide, and the universe from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies could be part of it.

No Way Home also left the door open for future multi-Spider-Man stories during the Multiverse Saga, and that's coming to a close. Now, a new teaser has hinted at an even greater likelihood of both Holland and Maguire being in Doomsday.

The new spot comes from Marvel Studios Japan, which shared a 37-second special video on X celebrating a team-up between Avengers: Doomsday and Japan's professional basketball league, the B.League.

It opens with Avengers: Endgame footage, including Holland's Spider-Man coming out of the portal during the movie's final battle, before transitioning into Doomsday trailer footage mixed in with basketball highlights.

Marvel Studios Japan

Its caption (roughly translated) calls it "the greatest gathering of all time," as it's promoting a collaboration between Doomsday and the B.League All-Star Game Weekend 2027.

While this is an international sports league collaboration, the inclusion of the Endgame footage, especially Holland's Spider-Man, is notable. Endgame grossed $55 million in that country back in 2019, and Marvel hopes to repeat that kind of performance at the end of this year.

This is also just the last connection between Spider-Man and Avengers: Doomsday. The most relevant tease that happened this year was the Brand New Day post-credits scene, which was a simple animation.

It was an on-screen display of Ned's (Jacob Batalon) Spidey Tracker, but this time the web-head's location goes off-world.

Sony Pictures

As it moves away from Earth, Spider-Man is suddenly found, but it appears to be in the vacuum of space. Many fans critiqued this stinger, as it wasn't much of a scene, nor did it confirm anything specific. It was an open-ended moment, probably with hopes that no matter what happens next with the character, it will make sense.

Sony Pictures

One of the most telling teases for a Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday was an Easter post by RDJ on Instagram, which featured many hero-painted eggs, including a red one with a Spider-Man symbol on it.

Marvel Studios

Downey has also previously shared on social media a look at the Marvel Comics he was reading, which included a 1980s Secret Wars cover with Spider-Man prominently featured.

Robert Downey Jr.

When it comes to a Spider-Man being part of Doomsday, this is only the next piece of evidence for why Maguire could return.

The 51-year-old isn't on Doomsday's official cast list, but the rumors started back in September 2025, when a fan spotted him in London, where the movie was filming, and insider Daniel Richtman claimed in November that his Spider-Man would appear, which The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez later backed up.

Sony Pictures

Scoopers have since claimed Doomsday opens with an Incursion between the 2000s Spider-Man universe and one of the X-Men universes, with Maguire's web-slinger battling Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool "while their Earths are about to crash into each other."

Fundamentally, it might be too hard for Feige to resist getting Jackman and Maguire on screen together before the Multiverse Saga ends.

Some reports even say the OG Spider-Man could die in that opening clash, though a June 2026 report claimed he'll have "more screen time" than expected. One of the best aspects of his and Garfield's return in No Way Home was the fact that it wasn't a brief cameo, but both played a key role in Peter 1's journey.

Richtman has also claimed Maguire shot the scene in question wearing a mocap suit, with the hero being in some type of upgraded version of his original suit. With the evidence having mounted for over a year now, fans are so close to finding out if any Spider-Man is truly in Doomsday.

The full new Doomsday TV spot can be watched below:

How Spider-Man Fits into Doomsday

If the rumors are true, opening a movie with Maguire's Spider-Man, in his own universe, fighting to save it, would be an unreal start to what's already expected to be one of the craziest movies ever. While that would be sure to get the adrenaline pumping for the sweatiest of nerds, there also needs to be a point to it.

Just watching many viewers' childhood Spider-Man die, and everyone in that universe with it, in the opening 10 minutes would be an odd choice all in all.

Leaving the door open to a Secret Wars return, especially if Holland could later join him, would be a good option.

Regardless, Maguire does fit in, in the sense that the original X-Men cast is returning, so there is space for older heroes coming back one last time.

Impact is what people will ultimately remember. MCU wants fans cheering for how well Maguire was used in the movie, not just that he was there for a few minutes. If Maguire's Peter 2 has a real purpose, again, in the MCU, then it's another victorious crowd-pleaser.