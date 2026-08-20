Tobey Maguire's Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Scene Is 'One Of The Coolest Things' That Disney+ Star Walker Scobell Has Ever Heard

A major Disney+ actor hilariously responded to the viral rumors about Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man return in Avengers: Doomsday. The rumor, which hails from various MCU scoopers, claims that the Earths belonging to the Spider-Man Variant and the Fox X-Men will face an Incursion. Supposedly, Maguire's web-slinger must fight Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the fate of their respective universes, with some even stating that the OG Spider-Man may be killed in the Doomsday-opening clash before he is resurrected for Secret Wars.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character in the Rick Riordan fantasy adaptation, visited Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo. While Scobell still hasn't joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation still shifted to Avengers: Doomsday and some of the crazier leaks involving Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man fighting the X-Men in the opening scene.

Before responding to the rumor and giving his own thoughts, Scobell summarized the spoilery leak in a strange move for a Disney+ star at a Disney convention:

"There was a big ['Avengers: Doomsday'] leak, who knows if it's true. The leak is that the X-Men, like the Fox X-Men, are going to have to fight [Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man] because he's the only hero of his universe, so he's going to have to fight all of them for his universe to continue existing."

The Disney+ icon declared the Doomsday leak to be "the coolest thing [he's] ever heard," even if he isn't so eager to see Peter 2 fall victim to the mutants:

"And that is the coolest thing I've ever heard. And I keep seeing all these awesome videos about it. It would really be cool to... I don't want Tobey to die. Not Tobey Maguire, but like his Spider-Man. I don't want Tobey Maguire to die either. He'd better win."

Interestingly, Scobell has a history with Ryan Reynolds, as the Percy Jackson star played the younger version of the Canadian icon in The Adam Project, helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. After the Netflix original sci-fi, Scobell was even considered to play Kidpool of the Deadpool Corps in the MCU flick; however, Levy confirmed to EW that "puberty" got in the way:

"If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would've been Kidpool. It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall, and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can't stop it. So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn't be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding."

Fans won't know the truth about Tobey Maguire's rumored return until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, although Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have already paved the way for Spidey's next adventure in space.

Could Walker Scobell Join the MCU After Spoiling Avengers: Doomsday?

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As audiences have seen with almost every rising star in the last two decades, many have been pondering which superhero may be the one for Walker Scobell. Given his involvement with Disney+ through Percy Jackson and his near-casting in Deadpool & Wolverine, it stands to reason that the MCU, not the DCU, is the superhero cinematic universe for Scobell if he joins one.

At just 17 years old, the son of Poseidon himself is just a few years younger than actors like Kit Conner, who were recently cast in the MCU's X-Men reboot. Scobell may be a strong match for Bobby Drake (Iceman) or Warren Worthington III (Angel), although Disney may not be eager to risk interfering with Percy Jackson's filming schedule by committing its star to another major role before it is over.

Alternatively, Shawn Levy is working on Ghost Rider with Ryan Gosling, while Ryan Reynolds is writing a mutant team-up movie to act as a pseudo-Deadpool 4. As the Deadpool & Wolverine star and director were both eager to cast Scobell in their last MCU movie, perhaps there may be room for him in their next projects.

But first, Scobell will probably be getting a stern talking-to from Disney after publicizing such a spoilery leak while under their employ, and at D23, no less. Then again, there is always the chance that this interview question was completely planned as a means to tease Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man return, but still maintain a little mystery as it quickly becomes Doomsday's worst-kept secret.