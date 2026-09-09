Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Streaming Release On Netflix Will Be The Final MCU Spidey Movie As Part Of Sony's Original Pay 1 Window Mega-Deal

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally makes its long-awaited streaming debut on Netflix, it will be the last MCU Spider-Man movie to land on the streamer under the mega deal signed with Sony in 2021. In the modern era of film, streaming is as essential as a theatrical run, with fans who couldn't catch a movie in cinemas eagerly awaiting news of which platform it will call home. MCU Spider-Man films have been streaming on Netflix for the past five years, and the agreement that facilitated this is coming to an end.

Sony Pictures' original Pay-1 window with Netflix began in 2021, giving the streamer the first streaming window for Sony's theatrical releases from 2022 through 2026, with each title staying on the platform for 18 months. That means Brand New Day will be the final MCU Spider-Man film bound by the original deal, which raises the question of when exactly the movie will begin its streaming stint in the Pay-1 window.

Brand New Day has been hugely successful, raking in over $2 billion at the box office, a first for the Spidey franchise. This remarkable run makes it harder to predict the timing of its Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) release. Sony will naturally want to maximize profits, especially given that it must split earnings with Marvel Studios, which handled the movie's production.

When Exactly Could Brand New Day Arrive on PVOD & Streaming Platforms?

Sony Pictures

Sony's arrangement with Netflix has followed a familiar PVOD pattern, which Brand New Day could mirror. The studio's 2024 releases, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, It Ends with Us, and Venom: The Last Dance, each arrived on digital storefronts exactly 46 days after opening in theaters. If Brand New Day follows the same pattern, a premium digital release would land on September 15. However, as already mentioned, the film's success could keep it in theaters longer, extending beyond the typical 46-day window for other titles.

A better comparison would be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony's last animated Spidey juggernaut, which was also extremely successful. That film waited 67 days before hitting digital on August 8, 2023. A similar strategy would put Brand New Day's digital release in early October, potentially on October 6.

This also aligns with what we know so far. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has set a tentative November 17 date for the movie's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release, a 109-day gap from the theatrical debut. Sony typically spaces digital and physical releases by about a month, and some reports pegged the digital window between October 6 and October 20.

The pattern isn't so different for the Netflix release, either. The 2024 Sony films mentioned earlier took between 122 and 123 days to reach the streamer. Applying the same logic to Brand New Day means it should arrive around December 1, which again feels a bit too early given the film's success.

Across the Spider-Verse took 151 days to arrive on Netflix on October 31, 2023. If Brand New Day mirrors the Spider-Verse sequel, and its box office legs suggest it will, the movie would make its Netflix debut around December 29. Considering that it falls within the premium holiday corridor, it makes sense.

Fans who have a Disney+ subscription and are unwilling to add Netflix will have to wait until Netflix's exclusive 18-month Pay-1 window closes. Once it does, Disney takes over with pay-2 rights for Disney+ and Hulu. Morbius completed the first full cycle, finishing its Netflix run on February 28, 2024, before arriving on Disney+ the next day. Across the Spider-Verse followed the same path, moving to Disney+ on May 1, 2025, exactly 18 months after its Netflix premiere. An 18-month Netflix stay starting in late December would put Brand New Day's Disney+ debut in late June 2028.

Will Future MCU Spider-Man Movies Feature on Netflix, & How Soon?

Sony Pictures

Since Sony's original deal with Netflix expires this year, the natural question is which Pay-1 window future MCU Spidey films will fall under. Well, Netflix and Sony signed a brand-new agreement on January 15, 2026, which is even more unprecedented than the original 2021 pact.

Under the new five-year arrangement, Sony Pictures films will stream on Netflix across the globe, meaning any MCU Spider-Man movie released between 2027 and 2032 will land in Netflix's Pay-1 window, but this time it won't be limited to the US. Fans worldwide with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the MCU Spider-Man films, with the global rollout beginning later this year and reaching full coverage by early 2029.

The new deal is a lucrative one, valued at over $7 billion, almost triple the original agreement. The rate card for Sony titles is reportedly worth about 40% more across the board than the first deal, with the bulk of the increase driven by international markets. Looking at how profitable this deal is, it's hard to imagine Sony not fast-tracking another MCU Spider-Man film. Brand New Day's box office run, coupled with this agreement, heightens the sense that Tom Holland could receive another Spidey movie soon.

Producer and Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal already mentioned big plans for more MCU Spider-Man movies. After No Way Home was released, she noted Sony's intentions to make "the next three" Spider-Man films with Holland:

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of... we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Holland is also willing to do another film, stating in a recent interview that "Spider-Man has been the joy of my life. I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I'll do it for as long as they'll have me." That being said, Sony recently teased which villain could feature in Spider-Man 5, emphasizing how eager the studio is to get Tom Holland suited up again.