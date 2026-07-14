Sony Pictures Boss Says 2nd Spider-Man MCU Trilogy Not Confirmed Yet

A Sony Pictures boss has weighed in on the chances of a second Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. Tom Holland’s web-slinger closed out his first three solo films with Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, following Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. His fourth outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arrives in theaters on Friday, July 31, making Holland the first live-action Peter Parker to headline a fourth movie. Whether that film kicks off another three-picture run is a question that has followed the project for years.

Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief who now produces the franchise through Pascal Pictures, answered that question in the latest issue of SFX magazine. A new trilogy is her dream. Confirming one, though, is a different story.

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Pascal admitted she never wants to be "so presumptuous" as to promise another trilogy, since the team takes the franchise "one movie at a time:"

"Ever since we've been making Spider-Man movies with Marvel and the MCU, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity for us. Because in the comics, he does interact with all these characters. So that’s been a wonderful opportunity. I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know. Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It’s important to us that you don’t have to see one movie to see the other movie."

Pascal's comments leave Tom Holland's future in the franchise open. Sony and Marvel Studios have not announced a single Peter Parker film beyond Brand New Day, and the only other confirmed Spider-Man movie of any kind is the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Pascal’s hesitation isn’t too surprising, given how close to the chest Sony and Marvel love to guard their juiciest plans.

The Sony boss has been down this road before. In 2021, weeks before No Way Home arrived, she told Fandango that another three Holland films were already in the works. Sony insiders quickly pushed back, indicating that no official plans existed.

Pascal claimed at the time that the studio would "go onto the next three" films:

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

She softened those comments days later, telling Variety that Sony would keep making Spider-Man movies for as long as Holland wanted to star in them. Nearly five years on, her language is far more disciplined.

How Likely Is a Second Spider-Man Trilogy?

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The trajectory of Tom Holland's Spider-Man films points it towards only one direction. Deadline reported that Brand New Day is tracking for a domestic opening between $180 million and $190 million, and Box Office Pro has since projected an opening weekend as high as $230 million to $250 million. The film also posted the best first-day presales in the United States since No Way Home, all without access to IMAX screens, which Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has through an exclusive window. Studios do not walk away from demand like that.

Holland himself told GQ in June that playing Spider-Man "has been the joy of my life" and that he will keep going "for as long as they’ll have me," walking back his old line about stepping away from the role at 30. Star commitment was the one variable Sony could never control, but that looks like it will no longer be a problem.

Sony also doesn’t have the luxury of turning down more MCU Spider-Man films. Its Spider-Man-adjacent universe struggled after the first Venom, with Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter all missing with critics and audiences. This forced the studio to pause that expansion to focus on Peter Parker and the Spider-Verse films. Holland's movies print money; Sony and Marvel love their checks, so there's no reason not to do at least two more films.