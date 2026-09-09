The Penguin Season 2 Renewal Chances Officially Addressed By Cristin Milioti

The Penguin star Cristin Milioti has offered an update on a potential Season 2 of the DC show, but it's not all that encouraging. HBO aired The Penguin in 2024, two years after the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman, which first introduced the world to Colin Farrell's version of Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin. While The Penguin was initially intended to be a miniseries, that hasn't stopped there from being talk about another season.

Milioti, who starred in The Penguin as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), recently spoke to The Direct while promoting her new horror movie, Buddy. When asked whether she thought The Penguin would get a second season, Milioti admitted she was uncertain, but that she would "love nothing more." The actress added that she has "no new news to offer" on that front, but maintained that she would "return in a heartbeat" to her role:

Cristin Milioti: "Oh, you know I don't know, I'm—I would love nothing more. I have no new news to offer, but I obviously like, you know, I would return in a heartbeat. It would be my greatest pleasure."

When asked whether she felt she could return as Sofia, whether in The Penguin or another The Batman-related project, Milioti said, "I hope so. I honestly, I hope with all my heart."

While it's promising that Milioti is still eager to return as Sofia should an opportunity arise, the fact that she has no new updates on The Penguin Season 2's status is discouraging, particularly after a second season seemed promising following the show's awards-season run.

HBO

The outlook on The Penguin Season 2 has been murky for some time. Audiences got their hopes up after a Writers Guild of America listing featured The Penguin Season 2, suggesting a writer's room might be on the books. But after HBO submitted The Penguin as a limited series for awards, it seemed less and less likely that a season 2 was part of the network's plans.

The DC series received a phenomenal reception when it aired in 2024, but in the months following its release, even DC's top execs were unsure if it would continue. DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran said in early 2025 that "there are a lot of moving pieces," which made a second season of The Penguin difficult, particularly Colin Farrell's schedule, although the star has made it clear he'd return for another season if the story was right.

Several claims have circulated that The Penguin has been officially canceled, and even now, almost two years later, an official renewal still hasn't been issued. The latest news came via The Ankler in August 2026, which reported that The Penguin Season 2 is currently "in limbo" at DC Studios, making it unclear whether more of the story is possible.

All of Matt Reeves' efforts right now are going into the long-awaited sequel, The Batman: Part II, which is due for release in 2027. While all attention is on The Batman: Part II, a second season of The Penguin seems even less likely right now, but it doesn't rule out the show from ever returning.

Could Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone Return in A Different The Batman Project?

HBO

The Penguin's future might be uncertain, but that doesn't prohibit characters from its established universe from appearing elsewhere.

Farrell is set to reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman sequel, albeit with a smaller role. However, Milioti is not expected to return as Sofia right now, as Reeves was already deep into the sequel's script by the time The Penguin was happening.

It's a shame, given that Milioti's performance was one of the standouts of The Penguin, and Sofia became one of The Batman universe's best new villains. There was more room for her character arc to continue as well.

The Penguin's ending saw Sofia captured and returned to Arkham Asylum, where she received a letter from her half-sibling, Selina Kyle, suggesting a team-up between Milioti and Kravitz's characters could be in the future. That idea seemed possible after it was revealed that a Catwoman-centric TV series had been circulating at DC Studios, although it was recently reported to have been rejected.

With no news on The Penguin Season 2 and Sofia being left out of The Batman: Part 2, it's extremely unlikely audiences will see Milioti back in the DC Epic Crime universe anytime soon. If there's no movement on The Penguin Season 2 after The Batman 2 wraps up, the next most-likely place fans could see Milioti's character again might be in The Batman: Part 3, which, if it happens, is years and years down the line.