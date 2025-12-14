The Batman 2 Will Omit 2 Major ReevesVerse Characters (And It Makes Perfect Sense)

The Batman: Part 2 will be missing two beloved characters from the first movie and HBO's The Penguin spin-off, but it may be for the best. Finally, The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed the script for Part 2 over the summer and will start shooting the next adventure for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in Spring 2026, with its theatrical release set for October 1, 2027.

DC Studios has already confirmed four characters returning for the Elseworlds project, including Pattinson's Batman, Colin Farrell's Penguin, Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth. As fans await The Batman 2's all-important villain choice and casting, Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson has boarded the blockbuster in a mysterious new role.

Unfortunately, it's not good news for The Batman universe's entire cast, as two ReevesVerse icons are expected to be absent this time around...

Zoe Kravitz - Selina Kyle/Catwoman

The Batman

Sadly, recent reports revealed that Zoe Kravitz is not expected to reprise Catwoman in The Batman 2. Fans last saw Selina Kyle speeding off to Bludhaven after sharing a passionate kiss with Robert Pattinson's hero in the final moments of The Batman, leaving her future in the ReevesVerse open-ended.

The Caped Crusader and his feline foil developed a close bond during their shared investigations that eventually transformed Selina into a more heroic figure. But their romance looks to be pushed aside in the sequel, with MCU superstar Scarlett Johansson coming on board, possibly as a new love interest.

For the time being, Selina looks to be preoccupied in Bludhaven, where she may be cooking up a team-up with another The Batman 2 absentee...

Cristin Millioti - Sofia Falcone

The Penguin

HBO's The Penguin introduced Cristin Millioti as Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone and half-sister to Selina Kyle. She proved a powerful adversary to Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb before landing back in Arkham Asylum.

It seems the Falcone siblings have a future together in the ReevesVerse as Sofia received a letter from Selina in Arkham Asylum. The How I Met Your Mother star offered her thoughts on a Catwoman team-up in an exclusive interview with The Direct, hinting the duo could "tear s*** up" in the future.

But that crossover will have to wait, as Reeves confirmed to Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz that Millioti in "not in [The Batman 2]," much like Kravitz, because he was "so deep into the script" before The Penguin.

While neither Kravitz nor Millioti will appear in The Batman 2 when it arrives on October 1, 2027, Matt Reeves has begun assembling an all-star cast that is expected to get in front of the cameras in Spring 2026.

Why Catwoman/Sofia Falcone HBO Spin-Off Needs to Happen After The Batman 2

As Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle is seemingly still in Bludhaven while Cristin Milloti's Sofia Falcone is locked up in Arkham Asylum, both have perfect alibis for skipping out on the 2027 sequel, at least in any significant capacity.

That's not to say that Matt Reeves couldn't sneak in a surprise cameo from either to set up their future on HBO or in The Batman 3. There is a case for Sofia Falcone, at least to appear, given that Doctor Arkham is rumored to be the movie's villain, which would presumably give her current home a significant role.

While the future is still uncertain for The Penguin, Reeves confirmed last year that he is still developing more TV spin-offs for The Batman. It's easy to see these sisters as the perfect vehicle for one of these projects due to Catwoman's established popularity and how beloved Sofia became in her HBO debut, with Millioti even picking up the "Best Actress" Emmy for her performance.

There may be room for the daughters of Carmine Falcone to have their own Crime Saga adventure on HBO after the events of The Penguin, which could be set up in The Batman 2 with an Arkham Asylum breakout. Whatever hijinks they get up to in Gotham or Bludhaven could even link into The Batman 3, if it happens.