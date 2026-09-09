Marvel Studios Officially Brings Back Thanos In New Disney+ Poster

Marvel Studios brought back its most iconic Infinity Saga villain, Thanos, in a new Disney+ poster. The Mad Titan made his first MCU appearance in the mid-credits scene of The Avengers in 2012 and went on to define what it truly means to be a world-ending threat. Josh Brolin took over the role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, and seven years after his last live-action appearance, his presence still lingers across different corners of the franchise.

Thanos appears in a poster for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest, which premieres on October 14. The series is the final entry in the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along. It follows White Vision as he tries to make sense of his existence and the flood of memories he inherited in WandaVision's finale.

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The new Thanos poster is one of many VisionQuest posters that revisit Vision's biggest moments in the MCU. The one centered on the Mad Titan recreates the traumatic scene from Avengers: Infinity War where Thanos rips the Mind Stone from Vision's forehead, and is aptly titled "Death."

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The image is visceral, showing Thanos' gauntleted left hand on Vision's shoulder as he pulls the cosmic artifact free with his other hand, leaving a gaping hole in the synthezoid's cranium. At the top is the line "He lived for her. He died for us," a nod to Vision's devotion to Wanda Maximoff and his willingness to sacrifice himself to keep the Stone out of Thanos' grasp.

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The poster is not mere marketing either, since the artwork actually appears in the show as portraits. In the trailer, the image can be seen hanging on the wall of Vision's mansion in his mindscape, and one shot even shows him walking past it in human form, with the other posters lining the wall as well.

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The other posters include one titled "Birth," which centers on his Avengers: Age of Ultron origins, where Ultron created him. There's another labeled "Re/Vision," which highlights the White Vision form he took on in WandaVision.

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Notably, an earlier VisionQuest trailer, which premiered exclusively at New York Comic Con in October 2025, showed Vision watching this death scene on a cinema screen within the mindscape.

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The eight-episode series will also bring back another villain integral to Vision's MCU journey, Ultron, played by James Spader. The murderous AI is one of many Tony Stark creations that appear in the show, alongside EDITH, JARVIS, and FRIDAY.

Could Thanos Return in the MCU for Real?

Thanos met his end in Avengers: Endgame after Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice and snapped the Mad Titan out of existence. Still, fans have held on to hope that Thanos would make a proper return in live-action in some form. Josh Brolin left the door open when asked about the chances of the character coming back, stating, "If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don’t know. And has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly."

The Russo brothers are currently working on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, both films that feel like the natural place for Thanos to return, since they're multiversal movies, which makes bringing back dead characters easier.

The two-part finale adapts Jonathan Hickman's famous Secret Wars comics from 2015, which has further fueled talk of a Thanos comeback. In that comic, Doom kills Thanos by ripping his skeleton out of his body. Fans want this moment recreated in live-action with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom. This sounds like a pipe dream at the moment, but stranger things have happened in the MCU.

Currently, the most realistic destination for Thanos is animation, with Marvel already spotlighting the character in What If...? He also appeared in Marvel Zombies, the animated show set in an apocalyptic reality where Earth's Mightiest Heroes are infected by a zombie plague.

Thanos died in that series too, with T'Challa sacrificing himself to drag the zombified Mad Titan, Infinity Gauntlet and all, into Wakanda's vibranium reactor. But with Season 2 on the horizon, Marvel could find a way to bring him back, perhaps as a variant from another universe.

Marvel is also working on a Nova film, which offers the perfect opportunity to bring back the villain through flashbacks.