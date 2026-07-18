Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants These 3 Big X-Men Heroes In 'Deadpool 4'

Ryan Reynolds is said to have a trio of major X-Men names in mind for a potential Deadpool 4. Reynolds finally joined the MCU in 2024 with a leading role in Deadpool & Wolverine, which became one of Marvel Studios' biggest hits and the most successful R-rated movie in history. While his next appearance in the franchise has not officially been set in stone yet, rumors and reports are already teasing where things could go from here.

Three major X-Men are reportedly on Ryan Reynolds' radar for roles in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 4. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Reynolds is said to be "working on a team-up film" and wants to feature "Cable, Storm, and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine:"

"Ryan Reynolds is reportedly working on a team-up film and is pushing to include Cable, Storm, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine."

Marvel Studios

Jackman's inclusion in this listing is no surprise, as he earned rave reviews for his return as James "Logan" Howlett in Deadpool & Wolverine. Rumors have already indicated that Marvel was looking to bring Jackman back for a potential fourth Deadpool movie, but he is not officially attached to return to the role in any future MCU movies, as of writing.

The inclusion of Josh Brolin's Cable should also bring plenty of excitement, after he gained worldwide acclaim for multiple Marvel roles (he also played Thanos in multiple MCU movies). While he delivered the first live-action take on Cable in 2018's Deadpool 2, he did not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine; Deadpool even joked about him and the rest of the X-Force team not testing well in focus groups.

20th Century Fox

The report also builds up anticipation for Halle Berry's potential return to the role of Storm, which she made famous in Fox's X-Men saga. Playing the Omega-level weather-controlling mutant four times, she starred in all three films from the original X-Men trilogy and returned to action in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. She is also on many fans' lists of hopefuls to appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, but there are no indications that this will happen.

As of writing, Deadpool 4 is not officially confirmed for development, but Ryan Reynolds' tenure in the MCU is not expected to end anytime soon. Additionally, future Deadpool movies could bring back a handful of supporting characters who played big roles in the first three movies.





Can structure as a non-listicle for the discussion about the 3 X-Men characters.



Can then structure as a mini-listicle of the 6 or so X-Men/X-Men-connected characters who we think have the best chance of appearing in Deadpool 4...



X-23

Marvel Studios

Colossus

20th Century Fox

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

20th Century Fox

Yukio

20th Century Fox

Shatterstar

20th Century Fox

Gambit

Marvel Studios





