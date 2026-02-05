Chris Hemsworth Officially Invites X-Men Legend To Avengers: Doomsday Sequel

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has extended an invite to a classic X-Men actor to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Details on the Avengers: Doomsday sequel are still being kept under wraps (and likely will until after Doomsday itself), but Hemsworth's God of Thunder is one of the few characters rumored to make an appearance in the Multiverse Saga-capper. He will next pop up in Doomsday alongside several legends of Marvel cinema from the Fox X-Men movie franchise.

One X-Men star who will seemingly not be present for Avengers: Doomsday is Halle Berry as the weather-altering Storm. Despite this, Hemsworth opened the door to the classic Marvel actor, potentially setting up a potential appearance by the star in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Thor actor posited, "I'm going to make sure you are in the next one," adding, " I'm inviting you:"

Chris Hemsworth: "I think [Thor would] be like 'Oh, we're the same. We have something in common. The incredible wielding of the weather patterns talent.'" Halle Berry: "Maybe that's why she's not there. You don't need her. You got Thor. Why do you need Storm?"" Hemsworth: "No, I'm going to make sure you are in the next one. Everybody wants you there ... I'm inviting you."

This comes on the heels of Berry's repeated denials that she will be part of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday mega-movie. During an April 2025 interview, the X-Men movie legend was asked about potentially dipping her toes back into the super-powered universe, saying that fans will need to "keep waiting. Not gonna be there."

Speaking to Screen Rant, she reiterated this sentiment, positing that she "won't be in Doomsday this round," but caveated that with, "There are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat."

This does not count her out of Avengers: Secret Wars; however, it remains unclear whether the classic X-Men character will appear in the 2027 Multiversal blockbuster, or if they will be one-and-done for Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to come to theaters on December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. The upcoming films will see Hemsworth's Thor and the rest of the MCU's A-team fighting for the fate of the Marvel Multiverse, as they ally themselves with other heroes from across multiple realities.

Will Halle Berry's X-Men Return Come To Fruition?

At this point, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer if Halle Berry is ever going to come back as Storm in the MCU. Rarely is an actor as adamant that they are not in an upcoming Marvel Studios project as Berry has been when fielding questions regarding Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, there is the chance that this is all an elaborate ruse on her part. It would not be the first time a star has tried to pull the wool over fans' eyes to preserve a surprise within the franchise (looking at you, Andrew Garfield). However, this feels different. Berry has dug her heels in and is not backing down.

So, if she is not in Doomsday, hopes for her potential return as her classic X-Men will turn to Avengers: Secret Wars. The X-Men characters from Doomsday could come back for the Multiverse Saga-ending blockbuster, adding in even more like Berry's Storm to the Multiversal mix.

Seeing as Secret Wars is named after the all-out reality-bending comic event to end all comic events, Marvel Studios will almost surely leave everything out on the floor. So, if Berry is coming back, that will be the place to do it.