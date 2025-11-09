Avengers: Secret Wars Will Copy Doomsday's Smart Timeline Plan (Report)

A new report indicated that Avengers: Secret Wars will mimic Doomsday's production timeline strategy. The upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers movies will conclude the MCU's ongoing Multiverse Saga, delivering an epic two-part story told across multiple realities and featuring numerous heroes from both the MCU and beyond. While the two films share much of the same cast and crew, coming one year after another, it has been unclear just how closely the pair of blockbusters will imitate one another.

According to a new listing on Hollywood North Buzz, it appears that Avengers: Secret Wars and Doomsday will share one more thing in common: their production timelines. The outlet, which specializes in updating fans on ongoing production schedules, reported that Secret Wars production is set to run for five months from April to September 2026 in London, England.

This is almost exactly the same production window that Doomsday fell into this year, as it too filmed in the United Kingdom from April to September, in preparation for a December release the following year.

Because of this, Secret Wars will have over a year to undergo post-production and any necessary reshoots. It will also mean that there is ample time for the studio to get everything right, including the extensive VFX sequences expected from a movie of this scale.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2027. The new film from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will mark the end of the MCU's ongoing Multiverse Saga. The movie is assumed to adapt the beloved Secret Wars story from the comics, in which multiple realities of heroes are forced to fight for their survival, resulting in a partial reset of the mainline Marvel universe.

Comparing and Contrasting Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

This similar production window is nowhere near the only similarity on the books between Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday.

Both films will share essentially the same creative team behind them, with the same writers and directors taking on this epic two-part story. The Russo Brothers will return for Secret Wars after just finishing Doomsday, filming the former as they ramp up to promote the latter.

A very similar cast will also be present (excluding any tragic hero/villain deaths that may occur during Doomsday). Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is assumed to play the primary villain role in both movies, and heroes like Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America will be there fighting for the very fate of the Multiverse.

It is not as though these two movies will be the same, either, though. Secret Wars and Doomsday will not be as closely connected as the Russos' last pair of Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, as those movies were filmed essentially back-to-back.

The next pair of films will come close to that, and will seemingly have a slightly longer gap between them.

It has also been speculated that Secret Wars and Doomsday will not be as much of a 'Part 1' and 'Part 2' of the same story, like Infinity War and Endgame were. A popular theory is that Doomsday will essentially be an X-Men vs. Avengers movie, whereas Secret Wars will be the 'let's take down Doctor Doom' story one would assume they were getting from Doomsday.