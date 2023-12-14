Deadpool 3 Bringing Back These 8 Actors from the First Two Movies (Confirmed)

2024's Deadpool 3 will bring a handful of actors from Fox's Deadpool and Deadpool 2 into the MCU for another round of action.

Although Deadpool 3 recently became the MCU's only big-screen release coming in 2024, it's coming in with boundless excitement as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool finally teams up with Hugh Jackman for his comeback as Wolverine.

They will be part of a likely huge cast featuring some thrilling cameos from past Marvel movies, including confirmation for Jennifer Garner's Elektra and rumors of Taylor Swift joining as Dazzler.

But along with the new comes the familiar as well.

Fox Actors Returning for MCU's Deadpool 3

Ahead is a list of all eight actors from 20th Century Fox's Deadpool and Deadpool 2 who are confirmed to reprise their roles in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Morena Baccarin - Vanessa

20th Century Studios

After initially being reported by Deadline in April 2023, Morena Baccarin confirmed in an interview with Josh Wilding that she had joined the cast of Deadpool 3 to reprise her role as Wade Wilson's fiancée, Vanessa.

She let fans know she "finished [her] shooting days" on the threequel before the writers' and actors' strikes ended. She also teased that viewers are "in for a fun surprise" when the film debuts:

"It did work out. I finished my shooting days on it already, I think the film is now underway again after the strike, and I think it’s gonna be quite good. I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

Although Vanessa seemingly died in Deadpool 2, the use of the Multiverse in this new film will bring her back to life, although it's unclear whether this will be a past version of her or one from a completely different universe.

Karan Soni - Dopinder

20th Century Studios

After serving as Deadpool's taxi driver in both of the first two movies, Karan Soni was confirmed to reprise his role as Dopinder in late March 2023 for Deadpool 3.

Long before his official inclusion in the film, Soni wasn't sure if he'd end up joining the cast, noting that he initially signed on for four movies with Fox before the company was purchased by Disney.

When fans last saw Dopinder in Deadpool 2, he pulled off his biggest stunt yet by driving his taxi straight into the villainous Headmaster, showing off his courage before walking off into the sunset with the core team.

Brianna Hildebrand - Negasonic Teenage Warhead

20th Century Studios

Deadline confirmed in May 2023 Brianna Hildebrand would make her third Marvel appearance reprising her role as the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool 3.

Reluctantly helping Deadpool integrate himself with the rest of the X-Men in the original two Deadpool movies, Hildebrand is sure to bring much of her character's snark back into play as she powers up for the first time in the MCU.

Deadpool 2 left off Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the X-Men's mansion as she worked to help fix Cable's time travel device for Deadpool to use in a new round of shenanigans.

Leslie Uggams - Blind Al

20th Century Studios

In March 2022, Ryan Reynolds announced on social media Leslie Uggams would reprise her role as Blind Al from the original two movies, making her the first cast member officially brought on board for Deadpool 3.

Blind Al became Deadpool's roommate well into the first Deadpool movie's runtime, sending plenty of verbal jabs his way as she did everything she could to put him in a better mood before showing fans her arsenal of weapons.

She was last seen in Deadpool 2 aiming her pistol at Cable before Josh Brolin's antihero agreed to work with Deadpool to stop the fire-powered Russell.

Stefan Kapičić - Colossus

20th Century Studios

Arguably Deadpool's biggest support from a mutant standpoint was Stefan Kapičić's Colossus, who will also make the jump from Fox to Disney for Deadpool 3.

Last seen shoving an electrical cable into Juggernaut where the sun doesn't shine in Deadpool 2, Colossus will surely be Deadpool's emotional support and will try to keep his head on straight this time around, especially with Wolverine in play.

Kapičić hyped up the start of filming for Deadpool 3 when the film got underway back in May 2023, and he's likely to be an important piece of the story this time around as well.

Shioli Kutsuna - Yukio

20th Century Studios

Shioli Kutsuna only had a few lines as the powerful mutant Yukio upon her introduction in Deadpool 2, but she will look to make more of an impact in the MCU for Deadpool 3.

Particularly since she only had a few lines and scenes in the last movie as she was introduced as Negasonic Teenage Warhead's girlfriend, Marvel will likely look to unleash her even further as the power couple evolves.

Rob Delaney - Peter

20th Century Studios

While Rob Delaney's Peter notably came into Deadpool 2 with no superpowers, he made an impact on the X-Force team upon joining, and he's now confirmed to reprise his role alongside the MCU's best in Deadpool 3.

Even though Peter tragically died via a combination of acidic vomit and a woodchipper in the last movie, fans are anxious to see what he adds to the sequel in terms of comedy and emotion.

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

20th Century Studios

As proven by the first two Deadpool movies, the character wouldn't be where he is without Ryan Reynolds, making it that much more special that he's set to continue playing the role for a long time with Deadpool 3 coming to the MCU.

Deadpool was last seen in Deadpool 2 utilizing Cable's time travel device to change history, including killing the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of himself along with a Ryan Reynolds who approved the script for 2011's Green Lantern.

Now, Reynolds' antihero is set to reignite an epic rivalry with Wolverine in this movie, with plot details bringing the Multiverse into play as Reynolds finally takes his place alongside the MCU's biggest names.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on July 26, 2024.