First Look at Ryan Reynolds In New Deadpool 3 Costume (Photos)

After weeks of filming, fans have gotten their first look at Ryan Reynolds' new costume in Deadpool 3.

A First Look at Deadpool's MCU Costume

Images from the set of Deadpool 3 revealed what Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed anti-hero will be wearing in the upcoming threequel.

As shared by The Daily Mirror, the images show Reynolds in full Deadpool costume both with and without his mask while on set in London, England.

The costume looks to be very similar to the ones the actor has worn in the past two films, albeit with some slight alterations.

This time around, Reynolds' Wade Wilson seems to be sporting a much brighter red look, with the primary color of his suit looking to be a bit more saturated than it has before.

For comparison, the hero's on-screen get-up has traditionally used much more muted tones but still had the character's iconic red-on-black color scheme.

20th Century Studios

According to The Daily Mirror, the images were captured during the filming of a car crash sequence in a wooded area that will be seen in the film.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!